Every year, millions of tourists pour into London's busy streets and Tube stations, creating the perfect conditions for pickpockets to operate largely unnoticed. For one visitor from Hamburg, however, the constant safety announcements blaring over the loudspeakers did more than warn him; they sparked the idea for a new digital tool aimed at tackling the problem.

Artem Liholitov, 33, developed pickpockets.live after holidaying in the city. The marketing professional designed the platform to instantly report suspicious activity, creating a real-time log of suspected theft incidents.

How Persistent Transit Announcements Sparked a Tech Innovation

Liholitov spent time travelling across the metropolis, navigating the busy transport network. The environment did not feel dangerous, but the intense public safety messaging left a lasting impression.

Despite enjoying the trip, the frequent reminders about vigilance stood out. He said: 'I had a very great experience in England and London - I was pretty positively impressed, especially with the food.'

Returning home shifted his perspective on the safety announcements. He added: 'But what stuck with me when we came back to Germany was the aggressive ad you hear everywhere in England. It says "see it, say it, sorted", it's everywhere.'

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Why London Crime Statistics Prompted Independent Research

The contrast between his sense of security and the official warnings prompted him to investigate urban theft. He wanted to understand the actual figures behind the repeated broadcasts.

Liholitov recalled his thoughts after arriving in Germany. He noted: 'When I came back I was like "why are they advertising this so aggressively?" I started to research the crime statistics in London - are things that bad?'

During his research, he watched online footage demonstrating how thieves operate in tourist areas. The marketing expert observed that perpetrators did not fit traditional criminal stereotypes.

He expected criminals to stand out more. Reflecting on the videos, he said: 'I was surprised that those pickpockets look like regular folks.'

👋 We're building the ultimate defense against pickpockets in major cities: London • Paris • Barcelona • Rome + more. Crowd-sourced real-time alerts, interactive maps and easy incident reporting. Visit https://t.co/4Ptdc6MJsD — pickpockets.live (@pickpocketslive) March 19, 2026

How Pickpockets.live Operates Without User Registration

Realising thieves often blend into the crowd, he began exploring a way for pedestrians to share real-time updates. He stated: 'Apparently there are plenty of those people in London. I thought "what if you saw a pickpocket or scam activities and you could just report them?"'

The platform operates directly via a web browser, removing barriers such as mandatory software downloads or profile creation. Users can quickly log an incident or submit details about suspicious individuals while remaining anonymous.

To protect privacy, any uploaded photographs are published with the subjects' faces blurred. Recent media reports have highlighted how this feature aims to protect individuals while still warning the wider public.

Why Immediate Crowd Reporting Could Assist Police Patrols

The developer streamlined the process to encourage rapid street-level reporting. He explained: 'You don't have to download anything, you don't even have to create an account, you don't have to register.'

The system allows anyone to log a sighting within seconds. Emphasising accessibility, he added: 'I wanted it to be as simple as possible for everybody to use. If you spot a pickpocket, you can just pull out your phone and create a report.'

Alerts disappear from the map after 24 hours, which is intended to keep the data relevant. Detailing the mechanics, Liholitov said: 'It's anonymous and it stays up for 24 hours. You just type in what you saw, choose the city and location, and you can also upload an image.'

The objective is gathering consistent data that could eventually help authorities monitor pickpocketing hotspots. Summarising his approach, he concluded, 'This is pretty much like: see it, post it, prevent it - it's not like see it, say it, sorted.'