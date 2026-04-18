A viral social media post has ignited a wave of public disclosures, as hundreds of women publicly name alleged rapists in response to a disturbing report.

The surge of disclosures follows a widely discussed CNN investigation into what has been described as an 'online rape academy' — a network of forums and websites that reportedly attract up to 62 million visits per month. The report exposed how these digital spaces allegedly enable and encourage sexual violence, sparking outrage across social platforms.

In the aftermath, a viral Threads post — originally highlighted on X — has revealed a striking response: women are sharing the full names and last known locations of men they accuse of rape. The development marks a dramatic shift in how survivors are choosing to speak out, raising urgent questions about justice, safety, and the limits of digital accountability.

Viral Post Highlights a Growing Digital Movement

The viral post, shared by user Fly_Sistah, draws attention to what it describes as 'hundreds of women' taking to Threads to identify their alleged attackers. According to the post, these disclosures are not isolated but part of a rapidly growing pattern, as survivors respond directly to the scale and impunity suggested in CNN's findings.

In reaction to the CNN report on the “online rape academy” that gets 62 million visits per month, something kind of remarkable is happening on Threads: hundreds of women are sharing the full names and last known locations of men who raped them. pic.twitter.com/i37ICqK2T6 — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) April 18, 2026

The movement appears to be fuelled by frustration. For many survivors, the criminal justice system is often seen as slow, inaccessible, or unresponsive. By contrast, social media offers immediacy and visibility — though not without risk.

The posts frequently include detailed allegations, naming individuals and, in some cases, citing locations or past incidents. While some users frame their disclosures as warnings to others, others describe them as acts of reclaiming power after years of silence.

The CNN Report That Sparked Outrage

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CNN's investigation uncovered a sprawling online ecosystem where users allegedly share advice, normalise abuse, and evade moderation. The report described how these platforms operate across multiple domains and attract millions of monthly visitors, raising serious concerns about enforcement gaps and platform responsibility.

French lawmaker Sandrine Josso, who was herself drugged by a former French senator, described the network as a 'global rape academy.' The UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women stated on X that 'CNN documented what the women's rights organisations we support have long been reporting.'

The exposure of this digital underworld appears to have acted as a catalyst, pushing survivors to take matters into their own hands.

Naming Alleged Rapists: Justice or Risk?

The decision by women to publicly name alleged perpetrators has sparked intense debate. Advocates argue that such actions can serve as a form of accountability, especially in cases where formal legal processes have failed or are perceived as inaccessible.

As IBTimes has previously reported, publicly identifying individuals without due process carries significant legal risks, including defamation claims in the UK and other jurisdictions. There are also concerns about potential retaliation, both online and offline, against those making accusations.

The need to balance survivor support with safeguards against misuse remains a central concern among those monitoring the trend. While the emotional and social drivers behind the movement are widely acknowledged, the long-term implications remain uncertain.

Survivors Turn to Social Media for Visibility

The phenomenon reflects a broader trend in which survivors of sexual violence increasingly turn to digital platforms to share their experiences. Movements such as #MeToo have demonstrated the power of collective storytelling in shifting public discourse and challenging entrenched norms.

What sets the current wave apart is the level of specificity. Rather than sharing anonymous accounts, many women are naming individuals directly. This shift underscores both the depth of anger and the desire for tangible accountability following the CNN report.

Following the investigation, UK lawmakers have moved to put a spotlight on the platforms where these communities thrive. A petition has also emerged calling for major search engines to deplatform Motherless, one of the sites named in CNN's report.

CNN has not issued a public statement in response to the Threads naming movement. Threads and Meta have not publicly addressed their moderation approach to the disclosures. No law enforcement body has commented on the trend as of publication.

Whether this wave of disclosures leads to meaningful change remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the conversation has shifted. The combination of investigative journalism and viral social media has created a powerful, if contentious, force — one that is reshaping how allegations are surfaced and how accountability is pursued.