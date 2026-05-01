Global news is currently focused on events in the Middle East, and for many business owners, the recent disruption to oil transportation through the Straits of Hormuz, is of primary concern. But beyond the headlines, there are many dangers lurking that business owners must be cognisant of to safeguard their livelihoods.

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) advised organisations to review their cyber security in response to the evolving events in the Middle East. Considering the 'fast-evolving nature of the conflict' the NCSC are wary of heightened risks of cyber threats, especially for organisations who have a presence, or supply chains, in the region. This should not be taken lightly, as 43% of businesses and 30% of charities have reported cyber security breaches or attacks in the last year, according to the 2025 Cyber Breaches Survey.

The Heightened Risk of Cyberattacks

Threat actors continue to evolve. From more sophisticated phishing campaigns to IoT (Internet of Things) vulnerabilities, the threat landscape has become far more complex. Reports indicate that 75% of large UK businesses and 67% of medium sized businesses experienced cyber incidents last year. As attackers become more capable, it's imperative that businesses prioritise integrated security measures to protect their data.

The Need for Perimeter Security

Physical security has always been a consideration for business owners. The Center for Strategic and International Studies warned in March 2025 that Russia is conducting a campaign of sabotage, while analysis from Chatham House noted a pattern of disruption that may signal future aggression. Its impact is seen by recent cases of arson attacks on warehouses in East London, where Russia has been accused of hiring people to sabotage UK-based businesses.

Top-notch perimeter security is a necessity for business owners in a world where state-backed threats are only increasing.

Dahua Technology & Brivo: AI Solutions to Cyber Threats

AI-based threat detection plays a crucial role in combatting these physical security threats. AI features that improve security monitoring like facial recognition, human and vehicle detection, perimeter protection, and real-time alerts, are now a vital component to ensuring up-to-date defences against physical security threats.

Providers like Dahua Technology, a global video surveillance and security company, are contributing to this evolving landscape of cybersecurity by developing intelligent video surveillance and IoT solutions designed to support secure environments across industries. By combining AI-powered analytics like AcuPick 2.0, using AES-256 encryption, and device authentication, updated surveillance platforms play a crucial role in cyber-security strategies.

Through AcuPick 2.0, introduced in 2024, Dahua cameras are equipped with a video search engine that can quickly locate information. This encompasses multiple pre-search, multi-type search, intuitive result viewing, and integration with third-party platforms and cameras. This could especially be vital in the case of gathering information after an attempted attack. Additionally, Dahua's advanced systems are combined with thermal imaging, providing enhanced coverage in diverse environments.

Another excellent example of AI based threat detection is Brivo, a cloud-based access control solution combining AI video and door systems to detect threats. This platform keeps buildings secure by using AI cameras to detect suspicious activity and anomalies like objects left behind. Additionally, Brivo pairs these tools with secure cloud-based access, so footage is stored securely in the cloud and accessible remotely.

Notably, Brivo's cloud-based platform enables security to control visitor access with real-time visibility and automated access management, preventing threats from bypassing secure doors at the convenience of tapping a button. Brivo Door Station uses facial authentication and front video for every person accessing a space, which can be combined with a 2N IP Verso Intercom to grant access to visitors remotely. Its focus on visitor management also brings the bonus of host notifications for every visitor's arrival, ensuring security can anticipate and prevent issues before they escalate.

Modern conflicts have exposed businesses to a rapidly evolving landscape of physical security threats. Organisations must now combine cyber defences and real-time threat intelligence, using advanced AI solutions centred around enhanced detection, effective response times, and a raised situational awareness.