Elon Musk's baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, has alleged on social media that White House-linked figures coordinate messaging through group chats instructing right-leaning accounts on what to post, including reactions tied to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington and a recent shooting scare.

St. Clair wrote that what she described as 'MAGA' messaging is coordinated through private group chats, alleging that participants align their public statements in a structured way. She claimed that reactions to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, including suggestions that Donald Trump 'needs his ballroom,' were not spontaneous but part of coordinated online discussion.

Ashley St. Clair: “All of MAGA is paid and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via groupchats. All of these people came to the conclusion that after what they saw at the WHCD, their first thought was ‘Trump needs his ballroom.’ One of the main groupchats in which they… pic.twitter.com/4eTOCrVPds — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 26, 2026

She also referred to a group chat allegedly named 'Fight, Fight, Fight!,' which she linked to Trump's famous words following his attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. The claim suggests that messaging among right-leaning influencers is centrally guided.

X Users Share Proof of Coordinated Posts

A second post, shared alongside a screenshot, went further. It stated that the White House 'runs group chats telling these accounts what to post' and suggested that coordinated talking points appeared within minutes of a separate shooting incident being reported. The post claims that this occurred before casualty details were confirmed and before any official presidential statement had been made.

Ashley St. Clair confirmed the WH runs group chats telling these accounts what to post. Within minutes of shots fired tonight, before there was any news of casualties and before the President said this exact talking point, this was the chat in real time. pic.twitter.com/c0nZOcilwk — Matt Royer (@royermattw) April 26, 2026

The White House has not issued any response addressing the allegations, and no government agency has confirmed any involvement in coordinating social media messaging through private group chats. Similarly, no named accounts mentioned in the claims have publicly verified participation in such channels.

Read more Jimmy Kimmel's 'Expectant Widow' Joke About Melania Trump Aged Terribly After the WHCA Shooting Jimmy Kimmel's 'Expectant Widow' Joke About Melania Trump Aged Terribly After the WHCA Shooting

In one of her posts, St. Clair wrote, 'All of MAGA is paid and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via groupchats,' adding that people quickly arrived at the same talking point that 'Trump needs his ballroom' following recent events. She also alleged that these conversations were happening 'within minutes' of breaking news, before official confirmations were made.

X users were quick to collate proof after her revelation, sharing screenshots of right-leaning commentators and activists posting similar messages. Some emphasised support for building a White House ballroom, while others linked the idea to political and security arguments.

One post read, 'THIS IS WHY WE NEED TRUMP'S BALLROOM,' while another stated, 'Now you know why the left is suing to block Trump's privately-funded WH ballroom.'

Other messages went further, with one user writing, 'The Democrat judges who stopped the construction of a White House ballroom did so to enable an assassination of Trump.'

Another post urged, 'BUILD THE WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM NOW!' while several others echoed the same sentiment in near-identical language.

Staged WHCD Shooting for Trump's Ballroom?

There are a few reasons people online quickly jumped to the idea that the White House Correspondents' Dinner security scare was 'staged' for Donald Trump's White House ballroom project.

One major factor is timing. Users pointed out that almost immediately, similar political messages appear shortly after. In this case, posts linking the incident to arguments for a White House ballroom circulated within minutes, fuelling suspicion that messaging was being pre-planned rather than reactive.

Some social media users have found it suspicious that, out of all the White House Correspondents' Dinners Trump previously skipped, the first one he attended was followed by a reported shooting scare. They have also questioned the suspect's profile and the way he allegedly moved through security, suggesting it points to lapses or carelessness, though no official findings have confirmed those claims.

Donald Trump has not directly responded to accusations that the incident was staged, but he has praised the security response at the event and told reporters that it reinforces his argument for building a White House ballroom.