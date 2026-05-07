Right-wing political commentator Laura Loomer claimed on 6 May that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned her she is being targeted by Iranian operatives, a claim that brings renewed attention to Tehran's expanding cyber and physical threat operations against US figures beyond the halls of government.

Loomer made the claim in a post on X, saying the FBI under Director Kash Patel had informed her of the Iranian threat. The claim has not been independently verified, and the FBI has not publicly commented on whether Loomer received such a warning.

I am being targeted by the Iranians, according to the FBI.



Just putting this on the record in case I am murdered by these Islamic savages. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 6, 2026

Patel's Own Inbox Was Already Breached

Loomer's claim comes just weeks after Iran-linked hackers successfully broke into Patel's own personal Gmail account. In March 2026, a group called the Handala Hack Team published more than 300 emails and personal photographs from what appeared to be Patel's inbox, with correspondence spanning from 2011 to 2022.

The FBI acknowledged the breach in a statement, saying it was 'aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel's personal email information' and had 'taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks.' The bureau added that the stolen material was 'historical in nature' and contained no government information.

The breach wasn't a sophisticated state-level intrusion. CNN reported that what the hackers called a penetration of 'impenetrable' FBI systems was actually a basic personal email compromise, the kind of attack that could happen to anyone with an internet connection. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) later seized several of Handala's websites, accusing the group of working as a front for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

Iran's Cyber Reach Now Extends Far Beyond Officials

It wasn't an isolated event. Since the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began on 28 February 2026, Iranian-linked cyber operations have expanded rapidly. Handala claimed responsibility for a destructive malware attack on US medical technology company, Stryker, in March. The group also published personal data of employees at defence contractor Lockheed Martin and sent death threats to Iranian dissidents and journalists living in the US.

The DOJ revealed that Handala's operations included offering bounties and calling for 'partners' to commit acts of violence against its targets. The State Department has offered up to $10 million (£7.4 million) for information leading to the identification of the group's members.

US intelligence agencies have issued repeated warnings. In April 2026, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Department of Energy jointly warned that Iranian-affiliated hackers had exploited internet-facing devices at US water, energy, and municipal facilities.

From Government Targets to Ordinary Digital Footprints

The pattern is clear. Iran's targeting has moved well beyond senior government officials. A Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, was convicted in March 2026 for attempting to hire assassins to kill US political figures on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the US had killed the leader of the Iranian unit behind assassination plots targeting President Donald Trump.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that the weakest links in American digital defences are not government networks but local infrastructure and private citizens. 'Iran and especially the proxies don't care how big or smart you are. This is about making an impact, about creating chaos,' said James Turgal, a cybersecurity expert and former FBI agent now serving as vice president at security firm Optiv.

Why It Matters Beyond the Headlines

If Iranian hackers can breach the personal email of the FBI director through a basic Gmail compromise, the implications for ordinary people with any kind of public digital presence are significant. Loomer's unverified claim, whether or not it holds up, sits within a documented and expanding campaign by Iranian intelligence to target not just officials but commentators, journalists, dissidents, and private sector organisations.

The question is no longer whether Iran's cyber war will reach beyond governments. It already has.