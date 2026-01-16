Hailey Bieber has taken decisive legal action to curb what her team describes as years of reckless online speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber. The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur has sent a cease-and-desist letter to TikTok creator Julie Theis, accusing her of spreading 'outrageous, false, fabricated and defamatory' claims about the couple's relationship. The letter, issued through the Biebers' attorney Evan Spiegel, demands the immediate removal of videos alleging abuse and substance addiction within the marriage.

The dispute centres on a series of viral TikTok and Instagram videos in which Theis singled out the Biebers as an example of what she framed as an abusive relationship dynamic. The cease-and-desist argues that the creator 'manufactured a false defamatory narrative', claiming the content was highly damaging and legally actionable. Theis has since acknowledged receiving the letter and maintains her videos were opinion-based commentary, insisting that disagreement should not be treated as defamation. She has also claimed to have received threats following the controversy.

For Hailey Bieber, the move marks a clear boundary after years of persistent internet rumours, amplified by social media personalities monetising speculation about her private life. She has repeatedly denied claims surrounding her marriage, most recently shutting down rumours that she reposted a video discussing alleged abuse. While the couple has often chosen silence, this legal step signals a shift: drawing a firm line between commentary and misinformation, and asserting that viral influence does not place creators above accountability.