During a concert on his world tour, British rocker Yungblud paused his performance after spotting men in the audience harassing women and signalled to security to have them removed. Video of the moment, shared on Reddit and social media, shows the singer - real name Dominic Harrison interrupting the set, identifying the individuals, and ensuring they were escorted out of the venue. The clip spread quickly online as fans responded to his actions.

Yungblud, 28, first found mainstream attention in the late 2010s with energetic, genre-blending tracks like 'Parents', 'Fleabag', and 'I Think I'm OKAY.' He released his fourth studio album, Idols, in June 2025, featuring singles such as 'Hello Heaven, Hello', 'Lovesick Lullaby' and 'Zombie,' a pop-rock ballad produced with the London Philharmonic Orchestra that has drawn attention for its cinematic music video. Idols marked his biggest project yet, and part one of the album debuted at Number 1 on UK charts.

This year Yungblud has been touring internationally, with shows across Australia, North America and Europe as part of Idols - The World Tour. In 2026 he's scheduled for UK and Ireland arena dates in cities including Dublin, Leeds, London and Manchester, with support from bands such as The Molotovs. Beyond live dates, he's also announced intimate 'up close and personal' shows in London and Kingston in April 2026.