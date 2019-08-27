Former One Direction star Harry Styles admitted to once getting high on magic mushrooms and biting off the tip of his tongue. The 25-year-old singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine on Monday. He revealed that his new album HS2 is all about "having sex and feeling sad."

In the new interview, Harry Styles talks about how he ate magic mushrooms mixed with chocolate. Psychedelic drugs became a part of his creative process as a musician.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard," Styles said, while speaking to Rolling Stone. He added that after doing the 'shrooms, he got so high that he bit off the tip of his tongue.

"So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place," the singer revealed.

Magic mushrooms, popularly known as "shrooms" are Class A drugs in the UK. It is illegal to possess, distribute and sell the drug. Its possession can result in up to seven years imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

Magic mushrooms are also illegal in America. Wild mushrooms contain psilocybin, a naturally-occurring psychedelic compound. People using the drug experience visual and auditory hallucinations. It has dangerous side effects like feelings of extreme paranoia and anxiousness and sometimes can cause death.

Styles shared what his new music has in store for fans and the inspiration behind the new songs. He added that his concerts give him an opportunity to acknowledge movements and are a "place of acceptance".

His guitar is decorated with stickers supporting the movement to end gun violence and Black Lives Matter. In his concerts, he has also flown rainbow flags in honour of the LGBTQ community.

On the subject of a possible 1D reunion, he said: "I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. But if it happens, it will happen for the right reasons." Until then, he would continue to make music and keep experimenting.

One Direction went on an extended hiatus in August 2015.