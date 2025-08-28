Pakistan-born Nadeem Bajwa moved to the United States in 1991, started out washing dishes and delivering pizzas. Today leads Bajco Group, which operates 275+ Papa John's Pizza restaurants across 11 states and plans further expansion under a new multi-year development deal with the brand.

Fast forward many years since he started with multiple side gigs during his college days, Bajwa, apart from being the CEO of Bajco Group, a company he co-founded with his two brothers, runs a broad range of businesses that include construction, technology, accounting, his Papa John's ventures, and several others.

Starting as an Immigrant

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Bajwa shared his story of becoming the first in his family to move to the United States, where he faced significant challenges as he adjusted to a new culture. Having never flown before, his journey was filled with anxiety, but determination kept him moving forward.

'Sometimes, when you are away from family, and you're alone ... it was very, very difficult, Bajwa said.

Struggling with limited English skills and the loneliness of being away from family, he persevered through difficult times. To support his university expenses, Bajwa worked multiple jobs, including washing dishes, delivering pizzas, and working late-night shifts at Taco Bell.

While in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he began delivering for Papa John's—a role that sparked his passion and entrepreneurial journey.

Early Years With Papa John's

By the time Bajwa graduated in 1996, he had already advanced from pizza delivery driver to area manager at Papa John's. Though he applied for corporate roles, fulfilling what he once believed was his career path, he realised those jobs offered less than he was already earning in the pizza business.

'But when I went to find a [corporate] job, I couldn't get [a] job that would pay me ... more than what I was already making [at Papa John's],' Bajwa said.

Choosing to stay, he managed multiple stores before pursuing ownership. With family support and bank loans, he opened his first Papa John's franchise in East Liverpool, Ohio, in July 2002. By sourcing used equipment and doing much of the labour himself, Bajwa reduced startup costs to about $150,000 (£111,017.25), allowing him to focus resources on marketing and laying the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

Hard Lessons from Franchising Challenges

Admittedly, Bajwa said that he made key mistakes that shaped his approach to business. For his first restaurant opening, he focused too heavily on marketing, drawing overwhelming crowds while neglecting staff training, which led to chaos and resulted in frequent walkouts.

'Too many people showed up because I advertised too much, and I focused more on advertising than training people to make pizzas ... Then I learned how important it is to be ready before [opening]', he said.

Said experiences taught him the importance of preparation over promotion. Encouraged by substantial early revenue, he rapidly expanded, opening multiple locations within months. However, lacking the right people and structure, growth became unsustainable, especially during the 2008 economic downturn.

Nonetheless, these challenges forced him to slow down, regroup, and build a stronger foundation. Bajwa credits these setbacks for his later success, emphasising humility, self-reflection, and resilience as essential qualities for lasting growth.

'You have to be humble, because the day you start thinking you got it all, I believe your downfall will start,' he explained.

More on Bajwa's Various Ventures

Outside of his Papa John's franchises, Bajwa leads several non-franchise operations under the Bajco Group, expanding into technology, back-office services, construction, real estate, and healthcare. Through Bajco Technologies, he provides enterprise-grade IT solutions—including AI, cloud migration, DevOps, software development, and UI/UX design.

His BPO arm, BE-Solutions, delivers seamless back-office and financial operations for restaurant operators via an 'Idea Lab,' ensuring minimal downtime and fast, reliable service. He also co-founded T-Sourcing, a global BPO and call centre service with multiple centres and hundreds of staff, specialising in quick-service restaurant support.

Additionally, Bajco Group undertakes commercial real estate, construction services (such as restaurant build-outs), and even healthcare initiatives through Bajco Health.

While his Papa John's empire remains a cornerstone of his success, his expansion into multiple industries highlights a commitment to innovation, job creation, and community growth.