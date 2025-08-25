Who says your career has to end at 65? For many, the years after 55 are a chance for a new professional chapter. As people are living longer, healthier lives, they are increasingly seeking work that keeps them active and engaged, not to mention financially secure.

The good news? A growing number of employers are recognising the value of experienced workers and offering roles with great flexibility, security and pay. The so-called 'golden years' might be your most rewarding career years yet.

The Changing Landscape of Work

Federal data reveal the American workforce aged 65 and older has grown at a remarkable rate over the past decade, far exceeding the pace of the overall job market. This development is expected to become even more pronounced in 2025, with more people set to turn 65 than in any prior year.

A well-known study from the Alliance for Lifetime Income has even dubbed a multi-year stretch in the late 2020s as the 'Peak 65 zone'.

According to a CNBC analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the number of Americans aged 65 and older who are working grew by over 33% from 2015 to 2024. In contrast, the workforce for all individuals aged 16 and older increased by less than 9% over that same period.

The recent growth of the over-65s workforce is a clear signal that more people are choosing to stay in the professional world. This shift has led to a growing demand for jobs that fit their needs, offering a blend of flexibility, security and good earnings.

Careers That Value Experience

1. Sales manager

Median hourly wage: $66.38 (£49.08)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 136,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 20

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

A sales manager guides sales teams, setting goals and creating plans to grow the customer base. With a focus on communication, leadership and building relationships, this role is a great match for older professionals who can draw on their extensive life and professional experience.

It offers a way to stay highly engaged in the business world without the physical demands of direct sales. Many people with prior sales or client-facing experience can move into this position, which often provides flexible working hours.

Getting Started

While many sales managers hold a bachelor's degree, experienced older workers can often get the job with just a high school diploma. You can also improve your prospects by taking short courses or earning certifications in areas like sales management, leadership or CRM software, which can usually be completed in a few months.

2. Computer systems analyst

Median hourly wage: $49.90

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 108,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 23

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11%

Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree

Key Responsibilities

A computer systems analyst designs and enhances the technology that ensures businesses keep running efficiently. It's a role where extensive industry knowledge and strong communication are just as crucial as technical skills, making it an excellent fit for experienced professionals. This position allows older workers to leverage their problem-solving abilities and business acumen.

Getting Started

To enter this field, begin by updating your skills in IT, data analysis and business processes. Short courses and professional certifications can help you fill in any knowledge gaps. Credentials like the CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals, or Google IT Support can be earned in just a few months, demonstrating to employers that your skills are current and relevant.

3. Management analyst

Median hourly wage: $48.65 (£35.97)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 326,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 18

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11%

Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree

Key Responsibilities

Management analysts help organisations operate more effectively by solving problems and creating new strategies. The work often includes speaking with employees, examining data and offering recommendations to company leaders.

For experienced professionals, this can be an excellent role. A lot of management analysts work on short-term contracts, which makes it simple to choose projects that fit your availability. If you have spent years building expertise in a particular industry, such as finance or healthcare, you can directly use that knowledge to help businesses improve how they function.

Getting Started

A bachelor's degree and several years of professional experience are the typical entry requirements for this field. While degrees in business, social sciences, or engineering are common, practical expertise from your career can be equally valuable, particularly for those returning to the workforce.

Although certifications aren't mandatory, earning a credential like the Certified Management Consultant (CMC) can give you an advantage. Your background in areas such as accounting, IT, or operations can easily be repurposed into consulting work that draws on your past experience.

Many analysts begin with smaller projects before moving up to more senior positions or leadership roles.

4. Accountant or auditor

Median hourly wage: $39.27 (£29.04)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 464,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 14

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree

Key Responsibilities

Accountants and auditors assist individuals with budgets, tax calculations and financial planning. This profession is particularly suitable for older workers, as their decades of experience help them build client trust and offer better advice.

The position also often allows for flexible work arrangements, like consulting or seasonal tax work, which makes returning to the workforce with fewer hours much easier.

Getting Started

While a bachelor's degree is usually required, older professionals can begin by earning an associate's degree, a certificate, or by using their past experience. Certifications like Certified Bookkeeper or Enrolled Agent can improve job prospects without the lengthy commitment of a full CPA license.

5. Social or community service manager

Median hourly wage: $37.61 (£27.81)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 132,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 25

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 8%

Typical education level/certifications: Bachelor's degree

Key Responsibilities

A social or community service manager leads initiatives that provide support to the public. Their duties involve everything from planning outreach and supervising staff to securing essential funding. This profession is a natural fit for older professionals, as they can apply their life experience and empathy to help marginalised groups.

Getting Started

This field is an excellent match for experienced workers returning to the job market because it places a high value on real-world knowledge. While many roles typically ask for a bachelor's degree in social work or public policy, some employers will consider candidates who can show relevant experience through volunteering or community organisation.

6. Sales representative (wholesale and manufacturing)

Median hourly wage: $35.63 (£26.35)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 335,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 45

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 1%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

These professionals sell products from manufacturers and wholesalers directly to other businesses and organisations. Older workers with industry knowledge can use their background and experience to build strong client relationships based on trust. The position often provides flexible schedules and opportunities for part-time or contract work with minimal physical requirements.

Getting Started

This can be a great, low-stress option for older workers re-entering the workforce. Roles that involve selling non-technical products frequently require only a high school diploma and some on-the-job training.

7. Property, real estate, or community association manager

Median hourly wage: $32.07 (£23.71)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 290,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 24

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 3%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

These professionals meet with tenants or owners to handle the daily operations of properties. They are responsible for a wide range of tasks, from coordinating maintenance to managing budgets. The roles offer flexible schedules, which makes it easier to balance work with other parts of your life while remaining an active and involved member of the community.

Getting Started

Entry-level positions often require only a high school diploma and some prior experience. While a property management or real estate licence may be needed in certain areas, certification programmes are readily available and can often be completed online or on a part-time basis.

This career path offers the opportunity to start with smaller properties or assistant positions and take on more responsibility over time. It is a flexible yet demanding role for older workers looking to move into a new career.

8. Food service manager

Median hourly wage: $31.40

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 224,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 42

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 2%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

A food service manager is in charge of the daily operations of restaurants, cafés and other dining places. This role is a good fit for older professionals who enjoy a service-oriented environment, as it involves supervising staff, creating work schedules, handling budgets and ensuring customer satisfaction. While the job can require you to be on your feet during peak times, positions in smaller establishments are less physically demanding.

Getting Started

For older workers returning to the job market, becoming a food service manager is more accessible than other leadership positions. Most roles only ask for a high school diploma and previous industry experience, which many older professionals may already have from past hospitality jobs.

Some employers prefer candidates with additional formal training, such as food safety certifications, which can be earned quickly through local colleges or online courses.

9. Insurance sales agent

Median hourly wage: $29.02 (£21.46)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 157,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 18

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

Insurance sales agents connect clients with suitable policies, including life, health, property and long-term care coverage. The work mainly involves client meetings, phone calls and paperwork, which can often be done from an office or remotely. A lot of these roles are based on commission or are self-employed, providing excellent opportunities for flexible hours or semi-retirement.

Getting Started

A high school diploma is usually enough to enter this field, and prior sales experience can make the transition smoother. Experienced professionals have the added benefit of an extensive personal and professional network, which is a great asset for building a client base.

The main requirement is to gain a licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the type of insurance you plan to sell. This typically involves completing a short pre-licensing course and passing an exam.

10. Real estate broker or sales agent

Median hourly wage: $28.35 (£20.96)

Number of workers aged 55+ (2024): 383,000

Level of general physical activity (out of 100): 40

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 2%

Typical education level/certifications: High school diploma

Key Responsibilities

Real estate brokers and agents assist clients with buying, selling, or renting property. They manage the entire process, from marketing properties and arranging viewings to handling negotiations and contracts.

This is an excellent career for older professionals who can use their local knowledge in a client-facing role. The option to be self-employed also provides excellent flexibility and control over your schedule.

Getting Started

While formal qualifications are not legally required in the UK to become an estate agent, completing industry-recognised courses can significantly improve your job prospects. Many older workers can successfully enter this profession by qualifying with a professional body like Propertymark, which offers a range of study programmes and certifications that can be completed in a short amount of time.

A New Chapter Awaits

The job market is shifting to recognise the immense value of experienced professionals. These roles offer a blend of flexibility, security and good pay, providing a path to continued professional fulfilment. For those in their golden years, it's clear that your experience is not just a valuable asset — it's the key to a rewarding next phase of your career.