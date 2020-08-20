A record-breaking heatwave has been gripping California since last Friday with experts forecasting its end by Thursday. Desert regions of the state are experiencing the full impact with Death Valley reporting temperatures beyond 54 degrees Celsius. These deadly weather phenomena also impact the power grid as people stay indoors to avoid exposure. Moreover, given that home isolation amid the pandemic is already pushing power consumption to the limit, it will likely overload the system. As such, Tesla is now urging its users against charging their electric vehicles (EVs) unless necessary.

The manufacturer is communicating with its clientele via their automobile's integrated connectivity platform. The is an innovative feature that sets Tesla's machines apart from other all-electric marques in the market. Electrek notes that in past, the company used it to supply critical notifications such as warnings and even provides free services such as Supercharging.

The latest message it has sent out is specific only for owners who are based in California. Titled "Help Relieve Heat Wave Stress on the Grid," it reads: "The current heatwave is impacting the grid in California. If possible, we ask that you reduce Supercharging and home charging between the hours of 4pm and 9pm to support the statewide efforts to manage demand."

This was followed by additional information which explained: "Additionally, proactive utility shutoffs may limit charging options As always, your touchscreen will display live statuses of Superchargers in your area – simply tap on a desired Supercharger station to confirm its availability." Aside from the in-vehicle pop-up advisory, other owners shared everything in online forums.

The last time the state's electricity providers issued rolling blackouts so as not to damage the grid was reportedly back in 2001. However, the current situation has prompted unscheduled outages across the state as extreme temperature could potentially damage the electricity infrastructure.

In fact, all residents have been instructed by California Governor Gavin Newsom not to use any electrical appliance between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. if possible. As more consumers make the switch to zero-emission transportation, power providers expect growth in demand in the coming years. Tesla remains the world's top brand when it comes to EVs and its fleet is expected to grow as more states offer tax benefits for owners of electric cars.