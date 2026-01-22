English dub watchers of Hell's Paradise are expected to face the same two-week wait they experienced during the first season. MAPPA's highly anticipated return to the Shogun-era anime arrived on January 11, 2026, for Japanese audio fans, but dubbed episodes are projected to begin streaming around January 25, 2026. Fans of Hell's Paradise are facing a wait that feels all too familiar. Just like back in 2023, Crunchyroll is holding off on the English dub for a couple of weeks after the subtitled premiere hits screens.

Why You Can't Stream the Dub Yet

Even though Crunchyroll officially listed Jigokuraku as part of their Winter 2026 lineup, the show isn't getting the immediate "simuldub" release that big titles like Sentenced to Be a Hero or My Hero Academia: Vigilantes enjoy.

This release strategy is actually standard procedure for this particular series. During the first season, the platform did the exact same thing. The dubbed episodes didn't start dropping until April 15, 2023, which was a full two weeks after the original Japanese version started airing. Dub watchers hoping for day-one access will need to dodge spoilers for a fortnight whilst subtitled viewers discuss plot developments online.

Projected Episode Schedule for Season 2 Dubbed Release

Based on the established two-week delay pattern, the dubbed episodes are expected to follow this schedule:

Episode 1: January 25, 2026

Episode 2: February 1, 2026

Episode 3: February 8, 2026

Episode 4: February 15, 2026

Episode 5: February 22, 2026

Episode 6: March 1, 2026

Episode 7: March 8, 2026

Episode 8: March 15, 2026

Episode 9: March 22, 2026

Episode 10: March 29, 2026

Episode 11: April 5, 2026

Episode 12: April 12, 2026

The 12-episode season extends into April, meaning dub viewersare expected to finish the series approximately two weeks after subtitled audiences if the weekly release pattern holds.

What to Expect in Season 2: The Lord Tensen Arc

Season 2 throws us straight into the deep end with the Lord Tensen Arc. The danger level spikes immediately for the few criminals and executioners still breathing. After the first season thinned out the herd, Gabimaru the Hollow and Sagiri can't survive alone. They are forced into a shaky team-up with other survivors, like the tricky Yuzuriha, even if they don't fully trust each other.

The biggest threat now comes from the Lord Tensen. These seven immortals run the island and hold the Elixir of Life. They are terrifying because they heal almost instantly and control "Tao."

This life-force energy is the key to fighting back, so Gabimaru and his temporary allies have to master it fast. As if that wasn't enough, the Shogun gets impatient and sends a second wave of invaders. New Asaemon executioners and Iwagakure shinobi crash the party, turning the island into an even messier battlefield.

Voice Cast Returning for Hell's Paradise Season 2

The English voice cast features Alejandro Saab as Gabimaru, reprising his role from the treasure hunt narrative set during Japan's samurai period. Marisa Duran returns as Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, whilst Jill Harris continues voicing Yuzuriha. Reagan Murdock voices Shion Yamada Asaemon, and Nazeeh H. Tarsha portrays Choubei Aza.

Additional cast members include Phil Parsons as Gantetsusai Tamiya, Matt Shipman as Toma Yamada Asaemon, and Justin Briner as Fuchi Yamada Asaemon. Cassie Ewulu voices Nurugai, Macy Anne Johnson voices Mei, and Skyler McIntosh voices Yui. Many new characters will debut this season as the story progresses beyond the first arc.

Crunchyroll hasn't officially confirmed the exact date for the English dub yet, and they haven't mentioned any schedule changes either. For now, it looks like viewers waiting for the dub should just expect the same release pattern we saw in 2023 to keep going through the Winter 2026 season.