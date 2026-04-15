In large manufacturing environments, delays in maintenance and procurement rarely stem from a single obvious failure. More often, they are the result of small gaps in visibility that go unnoticed in day-to-day operations.

Consider a common scenario. A maintenance technician searches the parts system for a specific bearing but cannot find a match under any recognisable description. To avoid delays, a new purchase order is raised, the part arrives a few days later, and the repair is completed as planned. What goes unnoticed is that the same bearing already existed in another facility's inventory, recorded under a slightly different name.

This is how hidden costs take shape in manufacturing operations. The purchase is logged as a routine transaction, absorbed into the MRO budget, and never flagged as a data issue. Yet across sites and over time, similar decisions accumulate, creating a pattern of avoidable spend that remains largely invisible.

According to Gartner, weak data quality costs organisations an average of $12.9 million per year, and for large manufacturers operating across dozens of production sites, with hundreds of thousands of material master records spread across multiple ERP instances, that figure climbs considerably higher and most of it goes untracked.

The Real Problem Isn't the Data; It's the Absence of Control

Understanding how this happens requires understanding what MRO master data actually is. Every spare part — every bearing, seal, filter, motor, sensor, etc. — needs a system record. That record defines the part's identity, which is its name, manufacturer reference, supplier, unit of measure, storage location. Without it, the part effectively doesn't exist.

In practice, these records are rarely created once, cleanly, by one team following one standard. They're created by dozens of teams across multiple sites, in multiple languages, over many years. Each team has its own conventions, and each ERP its own format. And every supplier sends data structured differently.

A hydraulic valve becomes 'HYD VLV 2IN STEEL' at one site and 'Hydraulic Valve, 2-inch, stainless' at another. Neither description is wrong but the system can't tell they're the same part, and this is where inefficiencies begin to compound.

Without consistent governance to catch and resolve these discrepancies, the material master becomes technically populated but operationally useless. Teams stop trusting what they see. They reorder parts defensively, and build a buffer stock to hedge against uncertainty. They spend hours cross-checking records manually instead of trusting the data. This behavior makes sense at the individual level, but collectively, it represents a high invisible cost.

How the Costs Compound

Poor master data does not create isolated issues; it creates the conditions for downstream problems to emerge and compound. Understanding this chain is essential to grasping the true cost:

1. You Buy What You Already Own

It starts with visibility, or the lack of it. When a part can't be found because it's listed under a different description, or exists at another site under a different record, the easiest solution is a new purchase order. The transaction gets processed, the part gets delivered, and the existing stock stays hidden.

Research across nearly 1,900 senior executives in manufacturing found that 51% identified data quality as a critical issue in MRO operations. Duplicate purchases tied to poor data accuracy account for 5 to 7% of total MRO spend. For a manufacturer with an annual MRO budget in the hundreds of millions, that's real money buried in what looks like routine procurement.

2. Your Inventory Starts Working Against You

Every duplicate purchase adds to a stockpile the organisation didn't know it was building. Without accurate cross-site visibility, each facility manages inventory independently, ordering what it thinks it needs, setting safety stock based on local guesswork, holding reserves against uncertainty that better data would eliminate.

The result is excess inventory: capital locked in parts that may never be used, taking up warehouse space, losing value, and sometimes becoming obsolete before they're deployed. This isn't just a storage problem, but a working capital problem. And it rarely gets traced back to data quality, because the connection between an unclear part record and a warehouse full of unused stock isn't obvious until someone looks for it.

3. Downtime Lasts Longer Than It Should

The compounding effect hits hardest when equipment fails. Unplanned downtime is already one of the most expensive events a manufacturing facility can face. Siemens report found that unscheduled downtime costs the world's 500 largest companies 11% of annual revenues–$1.4 trillion, up from $864 billion in 2019 and 2020.

What that figure doesn't capture is how often downtime is extended not by the failure itself, but by the delay in identifying and locating the correct replacement part. When records are unclear or inventory appears unavailable due to inconsistent descriptions, repairs are delayed, and each additional hour translates directly into lost production, idle labor, and potential contractual penalties.

Poor master data doesn't just cause equipment failure, but it consistently makes recovery slower, more expensive, and more disruptive than necessary. That gap between unavoidable downtime and data-extended downtime rarely gets measured, which means it rarely gets fixed.

Scale Makes It Exponentially Worse

If this were a single-site problem, it would be manageable. The real challenge is that it scales with complexity, and most large manufacturers are highly complex.

A manufacturer operating across multiple facilities in regions such as Europe and North America — each with its own ERP instance, supplier network, and local data conventions — does not face a single data quality issue, but a fragmented set of inconsistencies that reinforce one another. When the same part exists under multiple records across sites, it creates parallel risks, such as duplicate purchasing, redundant inventory, and delays during equipment failures, all stemming from a lack of unified visibility and standardisation.

McKinsey's analysis found that AI-driven inventory management can deliver 20-30% reductions in inventory levels and 5-15% savings in procurement spend, but only where the underlying material data is clean enough for the technology to work. That qualification matters more than the headline numbers.

Every investment in predictive maintenance, AI-driven procurement, or digital supply chain optimisation assumes the data feeding those systems is accurate, consistent, and trustworthy. When it's not, the technology underperforms and the gap between expected and actual returns becomes another hidden cost attributed to the wrong cause.

Managing MRO Data as a Continuous Operational Process

This is where Data Lifecycle Management becomes relevant, treating MRO master data not as a static asset to be periodically cleaned, but as a continuously managed operational input. In practice, this involves standardising records at the point of creation, maintaining consistency across sites, and introducing governance mechanisms that prevent duplication and data drift over time.

To support this shift, manufacturers are increasingly adopting platforms purpose-built for spare parts data management. Solutions like SPARETECH, for example, focus on standardising and enriching material master data, improving cross-site visibility, and helping teams identify duplicates and alternative parts more effectively. By integrating with existing ERP landscapes, these platforms enable more consistent and reliable data without requiring organisations to rebuild their core systems from scratch.

Where to Start Improving Your Data Strategy

For manufacturers willing to meet this challenge, the way forward doesn't have to be a large-scale transformation. It needs a clear-eyed assessment of where the hidden costs are leaking into the system, and a systematic strategy to close those gaps:

Map the Current State: Understand how many duplicate records exist, how many parts are held under inconsistent descriptions across sites, where the biggest concentrations of excess inventory sit. This audit alone often surfaces hidden costs organisations had no idea they were carrying.

Set a Uniform Standard for Part Identification: Each part should correspond to a single, verified record, with consistent names, correct manufacturers and one unique identifier that works across all sites and systems. Without this foundation, other operational improvements are unlikely to deliver consistent or scalable results.

Integrate Governance Within the Workflow, Not Around It: Data quality controls need to sit where records are created and updated–not applied retrospectively after problems have spread. Approval workflows, enrichment rules, and duplicate detection should be embedded into the daily processes that generate master data.

Connect Inventory Visibility Across Sites: Teams should be able to see what exists across the entire organisation before raising a purchase order. Cross-site visibility doesn't just reduce duplicate buying; it changes the culture around procurement, shifting the default from 'order it' to 'find it first'.

The Silent Tax

Poor master data rarely appears in executive reporting or triggers escalation, yet it operates below the threshold of visibility, quietly driving inefficiencies and costs across procurement, inventory, and maintenance processes.

The duplicate orders, the bloated inventory, the repairs running a few hours longer than necessary–none feel significant in isolation. But they share a common origin, reinforce each other, and recur daily across every site where the material master can't be trusted.

For manufacturers serious about operational performance, this isn't a data problem to delegate. It's a financial and strategic one–a hidden tax on every maintenance decision, every procurement cycle, every efficiency initiative that depends on the data being right. The organisations treating it that way aren't just improving records, but recovering value that's been silently leaking from operations for years.