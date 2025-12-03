Storm clouds have gathered once more over Ellen DeGeneres' life in the English countryside, quite literally, as her £22.5 million (approximately $30 million) Cotswolds estate recently got affected by floodwater. The latest deluge, triggered by Storm Claudia, has intensified speculation that the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host and wife Portia de Rossi may be preparing to cut short their British chapter. With rising water levels creeping across their grounds for the second time in under a year and ongoing whispers of a return to Los Angeles, the couple's stay in the UK appears increasingly uncertain.

Ellen DeGeneres Faces New Flooding at Her Cotswolds Estate

The celebrity couple's seven-bedroom Kitesbridge Farm property, set across 43 acres, faced repercussions after Storm Claudia delivered heavy rainfall that caused the local river to burst its banks. While there's no confirmed interior damage, the surrounding fields and access routes were again inundated, echoing the flooding seen during Storm Bert shortly after DeGeneres and de Rossi moved in during late 2024. The previous incident prompted the pair to begin searching for a home on higher ground nearby, where they currently live.

The luxury estate, known for its landscaped grounds and high-spec renovations, was purchased for around £15 million in June 2024, then listed for roughly £22.5 million after months of upgrades. The 50% price increase drew mixed reactions within the property market, with at least one estate agent describing the figure as an 'absolutely crazy price'. The house continues to be unsold with several weather incidents serving as probable hurdles to its marketability.

The flooding sits within a wider pattern of disruption brought by recent UK storms. Storm Claudia also prompted support measures in parts of Wales after water levels rose rapidly in several regions, highlighting the increasing vulnerability of rural properties positioned near rivers and low-lying fields.

DeGeneres previously assured followers of their safety during last year's flooding, stating on Instagram: 'For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.' The latest incident, however, has revived public questions about long-term risk at the estate and the challenges it may pose for both residents and future buyers.

Ellen DeGeneres Weighs Move Back to California Amid Rising UK Challenges

DeGeneres and de Rossi relocated to the UK after the 2024 United States elections, with the comedian publicly expressing that life in the countryside felt more peaceful. Their first impression was that the silent surroundings and distance from Hollywood were very alluring. DeGeneres has shared glimpses of their rural life online. The couple have long been known for buying, refurbishing and selling luxury properties, a pattern that continued after their arrival in Britain.

However, the realities of English weather have reportedly been difficult to manage. Sources told news outlets this week that the pair miss the warmth of California and the company of long-time friends. Additional reports suggest that de Rossi is interested in resuming acting work, which may further support a return to Los Angeles. One insider said that DeGeneres had been 'telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there', noting that the couple expects to spend the holidays in California and perhaps stay longer.

Before moving to the UK, DeGeneres and de Rossi sold most of their American real estate holdings, including a five-bedroom Montecito property listed for nearly 30 million dollars in early 2025. Another home purchased for 2.9 million dollars was put on the market for around 5 million dollars later that year. Their well-documented pattern of rapid buying and selling suggests that acquiring a new California home would be unsurprising should they decide to resettle.

The renewed flooding at Kitesbridge Farm may further encourage that shift. Flood-risk properties in rural England can face insurance complications, reduced buyer confidence and long-term concerns about habitability. The couple's future schemes and the eventual sale price could be affected by the estate's susceptibility due to the heavy storms hitting the area one after the other in a short timeframe.