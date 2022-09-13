* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

Miami is a city with its own unique international flavor unlike any other locale in North America. The beaches, the canals, the humidity, the blend of Cuban and Caribbean culture, the music, and the food, all these qualities envelope one's senses, casting a magic spell. Many people who came for a short visit say when they saw the city it was love at first sight. They never left. One such famous Miami celebrity is Edna Buchanan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, who was so entranced by the blend of pleasure and sin, she used Miami as the backdrop for every one of her mysteries. This has only added to the city's allure.

With Miami having such an image, the real estate pioneers must match that energy. Hillary Hertzberg at the Jills Zeder Group does just that with her work in the Miami real estate market. As a founding member of the #1 real estate groups in the country per the Wall Street Journal/ Real Trends, she has expanded her skill and expertise amongst the industry's elite associates and clients. More so, as one of Coldwell Banker Realty's 30 Under 30, she has already amassed a reputable portfolio and reputation in the region.

Growing up as a Miami native, Hertzberg is well acquainted with the social and professional atmosphere of the city.She earned her Bachelor's degree at Washington University in St. Louis, and then went on to earn an MBA from the University of Miami.

The Jills Zeder Group portfolio includes the sale of the renowned Versace Mansion and they hold the record for the most expensive property ever sold in Miami, an assemblage for $93M on Golden Beach.

Hillary Hertzberg broke records with the sale of 40 W Rivo Alto Drive for $23,500,000 at a whopping $4,500 per square foot. She also sold a waterfront mansion at 554 Lakeview Drive for $15,300,000, the highest sale in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Her work has already been reported on by known publishers like Ocean Drive magazine, CBS4 Miami, NBC6 Miami, Realtor.com the Miami Herald, and The Real Deal.

Hillary harnesses various social media platforms to expand the scope of the company's reach.

As Hillary continues to develop her professional career, she also makes sure to give back through her philanthropic endeavors. In 2012, Hillary launched the Second Generation Giving Fund with her brother, Danny Hertzberg. On behalf of their clients, they have had the privilege of supporting such organizations as The Friendship Circle, Lotus House, Habitat for Humanity, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Susan G. Known, United Way, and the Michael J Fox Foundation, amongst many others.

Focused on growing as an individual and a professional, Hillary is looking forward to optimizing the Miami real estate market alongside the Jills Zeder Group. For more information and updates regarding her life and career, visit her website or Instagram