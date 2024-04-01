Attending a job interview can present challenges, as candidates may only sometimes be aware of the appropriate comments or actions to make.

Ideally, the correct procedures for job interviews should be known so shortlisted candidates can distinguish themselves from the rest of the field.

According to the marketing head of a Series A tech startup and former hiring manager Maya Wald, there are six crucial factors which candidates must steer clear of when attending a job interview:

1. Lacking in Preparation

Failure to prepare adequately for a job interview can instantly put candidates at the bottom of a shortlist as it demonstrates that they have yet to show the required interest in a vacancy to succeed. Those who research critical aspects of the company and the vacancy are letting the hiring manager know they have a genuine interest in working for them.

Employers are interviewing multiple candidates for a role and have likely gone through the interview stage on many occasions before, so they can pick out which interviewees understand the ins and outs of a vacancy. It can be discouraging for bosses when they find out that a candidate is not engaged with a job beyond the title.

To avoid this, candidates should be aware of crucial details, such as a company's target audience, competitors, market landscape, and finer aspects of the service or product the organisation specialises in.

2. Not Using Metrics to Showcase Abilities

Another thing to avoid is a lack of metrics when displaying your skillset and experience. Metrics are influential in business when displaying performance levels as specific numbers and statistics give a good overview of tasks you have worked on.

Hiring managers may not have the time for you to list off every tiny detail of past work assignments and will want to hear something which your resume would not already tell them. Incorporating metrics into your narrative demonstrates that you understand how to go about your work goals effectively.

3. Failing To Ask Necessary Questions

Not asking the right questions can also leave a potential employer unimpressed. Asking intriguing questions about a vacancy and the company itself showcases your appetite for working with it, leaving hiring managers confident that you genuinely want to work for them.

The right questions do not need to be asked only to please the interviewer but to ensure you know what the job will entail if you receive a job offer. It is wise to enquire about salary expectations, performance evaluation, team structure, leadership style, and challenges you may have to face.

4. Avoiding Nonverbal Communication

Not showing signs of nonverbal communication when interacting during a job interview can be a significant misstep. Failing to make sufficient levels of eye contact and positive body language can give off the impression that you do not have the confidence or self-assurance required for the role.

You should also ensure that hand gestures and good posture are shown to display professionalism. How your body reacts during the interview is the closest indicator of how you may operate at a company if offered a job there, so your demeanour must appear impressive.

5. Failing to Gauge the Company's Culture and Values

Another aspect that should be remembered is understanding the values and culture of the company to which you are applying for a job. Not knowing how a business goes about its operations and treating its employees could land you in a tricky situation, as your ethics and preferences may not match.

A job can look appealing when presented with facts, such as pay and responsibilities, but that may come at a cost if the company structure doesn't entail a good work-life balance. Signs that a job may not be for you are if the hiring manager cannot describe how employees are reflected in company values and how performances are tracked and evaluated.

6. Not Following up After the Interview

The final thing you should avoid in a job interview is not following up on the meeting. It can be wise to offer some form of a thank-you gesture via email or LinkedIn so that the employer can be reminded once more of your appreciation and interest in the vacancy.

A comment about an interesting topic in your interview can be mentioned, as it demonstrates you took something of significance from the discussion. Not showing gratitude can lead to you potentially being primarily forgotten about when the hiring manager assesses all the candidates they have spoken with.