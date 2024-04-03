Non-profit organisation Copotaxi is paying its employees to go on vacation.

The Utah-based company, which inspires adventure by creating innovative outdoor products and experiences that support sustainable poverty relief, says that the funding should be put towards "bucket list" trips.

Working tirelessly to get people outdoors, the job perk highlights how Copotaxi practices its mission through its employees.

According to the non-profit, the financial benefits should be put towards short vacations, volunteering trips or exploring new places.

Cotopaxi's Chief People and Impact Officer Grace Zuncic told Fortune: "It goes back to this philosophy that we really want people to be outdoors when they can be, adventuring, using the products."

"We want people to live their best lives and do their best work at the company, and it feels so authentic because the business model is pushing for more of this as well."

After working for Copotaxi for just 18 months, full-time staff members earn $1,000 for their dream vacation. Those who have been working at the company for five years earn a staggering $5,000 stipend.

The time off for the getaways has also been worked into the company benefits system to allow employees to extend their trips if desired.

Staff members have used the "bucket list" perk to take a two-week vacation to Japan, climb the active stratovolcano Copotaxi in Ecuador and hike Mount St. Helens in Washington State, Copotaxi said.

To further encourage adventure, employees on a salary are entitled to an unlimited amount of paid time off. Full-time workers who are paid per hour can earn up to three weeks of personal time off (PTO) each year.

As another employee perk, Cotopaxi also offers an annual "summer camp." The camp is open to all staff members, including part-time workers.

What's more, Cotopaxi's employee benefits also include meeting-free periods that allow staff members to enjoy a two-hour break every other day.

Companies often use employee benefits to win and retain high-quality workers.

According to Health Plan, an online health insurance provider, a staggering 44 per cent of employees in the UK want benefits that support them with their health and wellness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dishoom (@dishoom)

Like Copotaxi, UK-based restaurant Dishoom uses its job perks to encourage adventure and remind its employees of the brand's values.

Inspired by Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, the establishment invites its staff members to a "Bombay Bootcamp."

The boot camp consists of a guided tour of Mumbai, India, and is offered to employees who have worked at Dishoom for five years.

The company, known for providing customers with "the most flavourful and authentic food around," also hosts a summer festival for all of its staff members.

Technology services and information provider Kainos also encourages its employees to have new experiences.

As part of its Skills for Me scheme, the software solution company fits the bill for employees wanting to learn a new skill or sharpen an existing one.

So far, Kainos said that its staff members have used the job perk to indulge in new hobbies, including cooking, horse riding, mindfulness, sailing, learning a new language, photography and piano lessons.