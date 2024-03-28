Samsung is preparing to bring its Galaxy AI to a broader range of Galaxy devices. The Korean brand has released a list of compatible devices due to receiving these highly anticipated AI-powered functionalities.

Samsung entered the AI race by launching the Galaxy AI with its newest flagship offering, the Galaxy S24 series. Now, many Galaxy smartphones and tablets are set to receive One UI 6.1, including Galaxy AI.

TM Roh, President and Head of the MX division at Samsung Electronics, confirmed in January that Galaxy AI will be available on around 100 million Galaxy devices worldwide. In the meantime, the Korean smartphone giant has released a list of older Samsung devices that will receive Galaxy AI.

More Samsung devices will receive Galaxy AI

Samsung has begun rolling out the Galaxy AI update (One UI 6.1) to various devices in the US. This update is expected to be available for phones in India and other regions. Regrettably, Samsung is still mum on a specific rollout schedule. A list of compatible devices for One UI 6.1 is available below.

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi

According to Samsung's official newsroom announcement, the smartphones listed above will receive the Galaxy UI features via the latest One UI update starting on 28th March. An earlier report indicated that the Galaxy S23 lineup will receive four AI-powered features.

List of popular Galaxy AI features headed to older devices

Here are some of the popular features available in the US that will be available on older devices:

Circle to Search with Google: Samsung has aggressively promoted the Circle to Search feature. Samsung has heavily promoted the Circle to Search feature. In a striking campaign, the company created giant illuminated circles above Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, highlighting this AI functionality on the Galaxy S24 series.

Live Translate: This feature facilitates seamless communication by providing real-time, two-way translation of voice calls and live captions. "Galaxy S24 users are also getting the most out of Live Translate3, helping them remove communication hurdles with voice translations through the Samsung Phone app," Samsung said in a blog post.

Generative Edit: Samsung's powerful AI photo editing tool, Generative Edit, remains popular with users for enhancing their favourite pictures. The tool allows users to resize or replace the background after removing unwanted objects, such as someone walking into the shot.

Chat Assist: Another popular AI feature is Chat Assist, which is seamlessly integrated into the Samsung Keyboard to enhance communication. It offers real-time translation, writing style suggestions, and spelling and grammar corrections across all apps.

In addition to the features mentioned above, Galaxy AI boasts an impressive array of useful tools like Zoom Nightography, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, Browser Assist, AI Enhanced Wallpaper, and more. However, whether these additional features will arrive on older Samsung devices is still unclear.

The One UI 6.1 update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5. Samsung fans will be able to purchase these devices from Samsung.com through carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Verizon, and more.

Retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy will also offer the update. Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Wi-Fi versions of the Tab S9 can also expect the update to begin this week.