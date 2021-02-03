Much has been said in recent weeks about how much Lionel Messi is being paid by FC Barcelona. While his astronomical salary seems to be difficult to justify especially in the current financial climate, it is a fair question to ask exactly how much money Messi is bringing in for the club.

With the Barcelona captain's contract coming to an end this summer, club management will be making the tough decision of offering him a lucrative contract that he can't refuse or letting him go. With the club struggling to stay financially stable in light of the coronavirus pandemic, will it be worth it for Barcelona to keep a player who commands such an enormous paycheck? The answer will lie in Messi's ability to bring in the big bucks.

Does the Argentine bring in more than he earns?

According to an analysis by Marca, Lionel Messi is able to bring in approximately 130 to 200 million euros a year. However, Messi's value to the club is not purely financial. According to economist Ivan Cabeza, "There are things that we cannot quantify exactly but that show us the importance of Messi. For example, 36 percent of the trophies won by Barcelona have been won with him. Most commercial or sponsorship contracts have a clause that is determined according to this player. And, on an emotional level, the Barcelona-Messi brand is known all over the world; there are tourists who come to the city to see the player, followers on social media."

Because of all these factors, Cabeza believes that Messi is giving the club back more than what he is being paid. It may be remembered that just last week, reports surfaced stating that Messi will receive about 555,237,619 euros in total from his current contract alone. That amount is what he would be earning from 2017-2021.

Based on both the tangible and intangible impact that Messi has on the club, Cabeza thinks that he is giving more than he is taking. The question is, will the incoming club president feel the same way? Likewise, with lockdowns still in place, the club's ability to make the most out of Messi's presence is somewhat hampered.

While shirt sales will continue to generate income, ticket sales from live matches and special events will continue to be a fraction of what it once was. Without Messi, it remains to be seen if sponsors will continue to support the club in the same capacity.

A big decision will have to be made, but either way, the club needs to build a plan for a future without Messi, which will eventually come sooner or later.