'While many focus on making AI smarter, I believe the real borderline is teaching AI to understand time. Only then can we create systems that truly augment human capabilities,' says University of Bristol assistant professor Shawn Shen. His work in artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the relationship between humans and machines by improving efficiency and emphasising empathy and contextual understanding in the systems.

At the heart of his research is temporal computing—a field that equips machines with the ability to process and contextualise sequences of events over time. This vision has already led to innovations in augmented reality (AR), gesture recognition, and AI memory systems that revolutionise how humans interact with technology.

Academic Foundation and Early Innovation

Demonstrating exceptional promise early in his career, Junxiao Shen distinguished himself at Trinity College, Cambridge, in Information and Computer Engineering, earning the prestigious Jardine and Trinity College scholarships. In a pivotal career decision, he declined an offer from Morgan Stanley to pursue his vision of advancing scientific innovation.

Under the guidance of Professor Per Ola Kristensson, Shen's Ph.D. research broke new ground in time-series prediction, applying sophisticated machine learning models to compute time series data. His pioneering work in gesture recognition and temporal computing would later become a cornerstone of his industrial innovations.

Pioneering Temporal Computing

Shawn Shen's revolutionary approach to temporal computing is transforming the landscape of artificial intelligence. Unlike conventional AI systems that process data as isolated moments, temporal intelligence enables machines to interpret sequences, creating more naturalistic and human-like interactions.

'Teaching machines to understand time is not just about making them smarter; it's about making them more human,' Shen explains. This philosophy drove his achievements at Meta's Reality Labs, where his gesture recognition algorithms set new benchmarks for AR interaction, significantly advancing the field of immersive technologies.

Innovation Through OpenInterX, LUCI, and Mavi

In a bold entrepreneurial move, Shen founded OpenInterX in 2024 to address a critical limitation in AI research: memory. His team develops sophisticated systems capable of long-term memory and contextual awareness, culminating in LUCI, a temporal computing platform that has earned widespread recognition.

'LUCI is not just an AI; it's a personalised assistant that shares the memory with the users,' he says. The platform retains and contextualises user interactions, providing deeply personalised experiences. Designed with a privacy-first architecture, LUCI processes data locally, ensuring security while delivering tailored functionality. This achievement was recently recognised with the CES 2025 Innovation Award, confirming its significant impact on the AI landscape.

Meanwhile, OpenInterX's Mavi, the world's first 2C Video Understanding Platform, delivers Memory-Augmented Visual Intelligence at a fraction of the cost of industry leaders like Gemini-1.5-Pro and GPT-4 with vision. Offering exceptional performance across benchmarks, Mavi excels in long-form video understanding with memory-augmentation technology that preserves deep context. Designed for accessibility, it serves researchers, businesses, and creators with unmatched scalability and usability.

Advancing Human-Computer Interaction

Among Shen's most impactful innovations is the RingGesture system, a breakthrough wearable device that enables natural interaction with AR environments. Unlike traditional camera-dependent AR systems, RingGesture employs sophisticated time-series models to capture user movements more efficiently and cost-effectively, making AR technology accessible to a broader audience.

'The challenge isn't just about making AR functional; it's about making it practical,' he notes. RingGesture exemplifies how Shen's innovations blend usability with sophistication by allowing users to perform natural gestures with minimal hardware.

Shaping the Future of AI

Junxiao Shen's research continues to push boundaries, particularly in integrating temporal intelligence with vision-language models (VLMs). These advanced systems, enhanced with long-term memory capabilities, promise to transform applications across education, healthcare, and beyond.

His pioneering work in temporal computing and AI memory systems represents a fundamental shift in human-computer interaction. Through innovations like LUCI and RingGesture, Shen is not just advancing technology—he is reimagining its role in society.

'The next phase of AI isn't about replacing humans; it's about empowering them,' Junxiao Shen says. This visionary perspective places him at the forefront of creating technologies that enhance and amplify human potential, rather than seeking to replicate it.