You can now get hyper-realistic images in ChatGPT. This is because OpenAI has now birthed a new kind of AI tool with a giant change to its image creating skills in ChatGPT. In fact, it is being called ChatGPT Images. This new model, called GPT Image 1.5, brings huge reported changes, better editing tools and a brand new interface that makes creating and editing images easier, at least as per their claims.

Moreover, this update is an important change from simple image generation that it has done until now, towards a more practical and understanding creative studio built right into ChatGPT. It is available to all ChatGPT users across the world, both through the app and via OpenAI's API.

How to Use the New GPT Image 1.5 to Make A New Image

It seems like GPT Image 1.5 is not just another image generator. OpenAI has changed how users interact with visual content inside ChatGPT so that both rookies and experienced creators can take full advantage of its ability without a lot of technical knowledge.

The main part of this update is a separate Images section in the ChatGPT sidebar, where users can start anew or upload an existing photo to transform. Now, once there, you can either type a detailed text prompt telling what you want the AI to make, or select from a bunch of preset styles and filters to jumpstart your creative process.

Moreover, when generating an image, GPT Image 1.5 follows your instructions with higher accuracy than before, understanding the subtle parts of prompts and trying to hold on to the important details such as lighting, composition and even people's looks across edits. So, this makes it super useful for things that go above fun experiments and into real world content needs like social media content or marketing product mock-ups.

The new model also adds text within images much more carefully than earlier versions, so logos, signage and other text elements appear clearer and more readable.

How to Use the New ChatGPT Update to Edit an Existing Image

Now, to edit an existing image, all you need to do is upload it directly into the chat and use normal language to say the changes you want. Let's take an example here, you could ask ChatGPT to adjust the background, change colours, add objects or even reimagine the scene altogether. If all goes well, the model intelligently interprets context and maintains stability across many edits, meaning you can refine an image step by step without degrading the original quality.

Furthermore, speed is another area of improvement, as according to OpenAI, GPT Image 1.5 can produce results up to four times faster than its predecessor, helping you get things done quickly without long waits.

Finally, developers and enterprise users can also access GPT Image 1.5 through the OpenAI API, integrating image generation directly into their own apps. Obviously, this service would be paid. This makes the tool useful for automated work, such as generating catalogue photos or creating branded visuals for companies.

Now, while the exact pricing changes depending on usage and region, OpenAI's documentation shows that different token based prices might apply for text and image inputs, giving developers flexibility to balance cost.