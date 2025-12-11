ChatGPT has changed the AI game with the latest upgrade to OpenAI's crown jewel. This is because for the first time, the ultra famous AI tool now puts in important creative and productivity tools from Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat directly into the chat.

This means ChatGPT is now letting users edit images, design graphics, and even manage documents like PDFs, all without leaving the ChatGPT window. This giant development could change how people handle everyday creative tasks, from photo retouching to PDF editing, making such highly useful features accessible to anyone and, more importantly, giving ChatGPT a bigger advantage over rivals.

What the New ChatGPT Update Does

Now, with this huge update, ChatGPT is no longer limited to text responses or just basic image generation. Because people can now use Photoshop, Express or Acrobat inside a chat simply by naming the app in a prompt. For example, here, typing 'Adobe Photoshop, blur the background of this image' will start the integrated tool and edit that image on the spot without opening the actual Photoshop app. This is huge because not everyone knows how to use Photoshop, but now anyone can take advantage of it.

Moreover, once invoked, Photoshop for ChatGPT enables a range of image editing tasks. Users can adjust parts of an image, perhaps to brighten a face or sharpen a detail or even alter global settings such as brightness, contrast or exposure, and apply creative effects like Glow or Glitch as per the latest sources. You don't need to be a graphic designer to do these tasks.

Furthermore, Adobe Express integration brings a library of ready-made design templates directly into the chat environment. Users can create invitations, posters or social media graphics by asking the chatbot to fetch a design, replace images or text, animate elements or refine colours and layout, all without ever opening a separate app. This comes directly from the Adobe Newsroom.

There's more because for document handling, Acrobat, as per reports, allows users to upload PDFs and perform common tasks like merging files, extracting text or tables, compressing documents or converting them into PDF format. This could make ChatGPT a one-stop tool for photo editing, graphic design and document management.

But most importantly, Adobe says these new tools are available to ChatGPT users globally and at no additional cost. The integration works on desktop, web and iOS for now, but Android users currently get access to Adobe Express, with Photoshop and Acrobat support coming soon.

How to Use Photoshop on ChatGPT

Getting started is simple, and you do not need to know any tech jargon. First, do make sure that Adobe apps are enabled in ChatGPT by heading to Settings and then to Apps & Connectors and connecting Adobe Photoshop (or other Adobe tools). Once connected, upload the image or document you want to work on. Then, type a prompt that names the app and describes what you want done, like for instance, 'Adobe Photoshop, enhance colours on this landscape photo' or 'Adobe Acrobat, merge these two PDF files'.

Then, after the edit request, ChatGPT will process the command and present you with a preview. For images, you may be suggested effects or adjustment sliders, for example, to tweak brightness, contrast or apply an artistic filter. You can iterate further, like ask for further tweaks, such as softening a background or sharpening a subject, until you are satisfied.