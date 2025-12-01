The AI industry is seeing a new kind of overload, and it is not one of ideas, but instead of demand, that too for free. And this has been proven in the past few days, as both OpenAI and Google have rolled out fresh daily use limits on their most popular AI generation tools, a sign that the gigantic increase in excessive use of AI like ChatGPT and Gemini may be straining even the most significant data centre infrastructure.

Moreover, this shocking decision affects free users of video and image generation services. It serves as a reminder that behind every AI-generated image or video lies a hefty dose of computing power, energy, and coordination.

How Will OpenAI and Google AI Free Users Be Affected

As of November 2025, according to the latest reports, OpenAI has limited free users of its video generation tool, Sora, to just 6 video generations per day. Moreover, paid ChatGPT subscribers (Plus or Pro) remain unaffected and can also purchase additional 'generations' if they exceed their daily quota.

Similarly, Google has imposed new restrictions on its image generation tool, Nano Banana Pro, cutting the free daily allowance to 2 images per user, down from 3 previously. Furthermore, other related services under Google's AI offerings, such as Gemini 3 Pro, have also been placed into a 'basic access' tier that may see frequent changes depending on server demand.

And these restrictions come after a period of intense growth in usage, with the launch of upgraded features such as native image generation within ChatGPT and the widespread popularity of tools like Sora and Google used Nano Banana Pro, which have clearly pushed demand beyond what the infrastructure was prepared to sustain.

Why The Usage Limits Are Being Established

The simple answer is that at the heart of this decision lies computational strain: generating high-quality images, especially videos, via AI is much more resource-intensive than producing simple text-based outputs. The underlying hardware which are graphics processing units (GPUs) are being taxed beyond earlier expectations. And according to a post from Sora's lead, the company bluntly described the situation: 'our GPUs are melting.' He wrote,

'we're setting usage limits for free users to 6 gens/day. chatgpt plus and pro users have unchanged limits, and everybody can purchase additional gens as needed. our gpus are melting, and we want to let as many people access sora as possible!'

Yes, this might sound exaggerated, but it reflects a serious reality: running large-scale generative models requires powerful chips, substantial cooling, and significant electricity. Moreover, as demand rises, infrastructure costs and energy consumption rise in parallel.

Furthermore, this also appears to be a strategic decision by both companies to recalibrate their business models. By limiting free access, they are nudging heavy users, who are the very people who generate large volumes of content, toward paid tiers or micro transactions for extra usage. This is not surprising in the full context of AI tools evolving from experimental freebies to monetised platforms.

It also serves as a reality check for users enamoured by the promise of free AI forever. So, the quick shift from generous free tiers to stringent limits shows the challenge of balancing user demand with infrastructure constraints and operational costs.

Now, for casual users, the new limits may not be an immediate problem, since six videos a day or two images may be enough for light experimentation or hobby use. But for creators, artists, or anyone who relies on frequent content generation, the change could feel restrictive.

If you regularly use Sora or Nano Banana Pro, you'll now need to plan your daily usage carefully or consider subscribing to the paid tiers. But for those unwilling or unable to pay, the reduced flexibility may diminish the appeal of AI services' free tiers.