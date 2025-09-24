Hulu and Disney+ are set to raise subscription prices in the United States from 21 October 2025, prompting frustration among subscribers and sparking questions about potential cancellations. The increases affect a range of Hulu plans, including ad-supported, ad-free, and live TV tiers, as well as Disney+ and ESPN Select packages. The decision was announced by Disney, which cited rising content and technology costs as reasons for the changes.

Details of the Hulu Price Hike

The standard Hulu plan with adverts will increase from $9.99 (£7.39) to $11.99 (£8.87) per month, while the ad-free Hulu Premium subscription remains at $18.99 (£14.05). Hulu + Live TV packages will also rise, with the basic live TV tier moving from $84.99 (£62.90) to $89.99 (£66.60) and the premium tier from $94.99 (£70.30) to $99.99 (£74.00). Current subscribers will see the updated rates applied on their first billing date on or after 21 October.

Disney+ and Bundle Price Adjustments

According to the same report by Yahoo Finance, the price changes are not limited to Hulu. Disney+ with adverts will rise from $9.99 (£7.39) to $11.99 (£8.87) per month, and Disney+ Premium without adverts will increase from $15.99 (£11.83) to $18.99 (£14.05). Annual plans for Disney+ Premium will reach approximately $190 (£140.61). ESPN Select subscriptions will increase from $11.99 (£8.87) to $12.99 (£9.61) per month.

Bundles are also affected. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle with adverts will rise from $10.99 (£8.13) to $12.99 (£9.61), while the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle with adverts will move from $16.99 (£12.67) to $19.99 (£14.79). Bundles including Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max will also see price increases for both ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

Subscriber Reactions to Price Increases

The announcement has led to visible frustration among subscribers on social media. Some have questioned whether it remains worthwhile to maintain multiple streaming subscriptions.

The price hikes follow Disney's brief suspension of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! after comments relating to the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk, which heightened scrutiny of the company. Some consumers have linked the timing of the price changes to this controversy, although Disney maintains they were planned well in advance.

According to Yahoo Finance, Disney is implementing streaming price increases for the fourth consecutive year as part of its strategy to sustain profitability, despite ongoing backlash from subscribers

Disney's Explanation for Rising Costs

Disney stated that the price increases are necessary to support the continued production of original content and investment in technology. The streaming division has recently reported profitability for the first time, but rising content acquisition and operating expenses have led to the decision to adjust prices.

Analysts note that Disney has implemented annual streaming price increases in 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025, establishing a pattern.

Industry Context and Market Impact

The rise in Hulu and Disney+ subscription fees comes amid broader increases across the streaming industry. Services such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Peacock have all raised their prices in recent years.

Experts suggest that the increases could prompt subscriber churn, particularly among households using multiple streaming services.

The cost advantage of bundles may also diminish as base subscription rates increase, making consumers more cautious about renewing multiple platforms.

What Subscribers Should Know

Subscribers will receive official notifications from Disney regarding the upcoming changes. The updated prices will be applied automatically to billing cycles starting on or after 21 October.

Customers with bundled packages or live TV subscriptions are advised to review their plans to understand the new costs and potential savings.