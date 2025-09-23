Auburn University's iconic men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl stunned fans on Monday, 22 September, by announcing his immediate retirement after more than a decade at the helm.

The 65-year-old, who guided Auburn to its greatest run in program history, will remain on campus in a new role as special assistant to the athletic director, serving as an ambassador for the school.

The decision caps a record-shattering 2024–25 season in which the Tigers won 32 games, captured the SEC regular-season crown, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Final Four.

Auburn ultimately fell to Florida, but the campaign cemented Pearl's reputation as the most transformative coach in the university's modern era.

Pearl Steps Aside on Top

Pearl's announcement caught many by surprise, especially given the program's surging success. Auburn confirmed he will stay involved behind the scenes while the search for his successor begins.

In a statement, Pearl expressed gratitude to the Auburn community. 'Coaching at Auburn has been the honour of my career,' he said. 'This programme is built on faith, family and passion, and I know it will continue to thrive.'

University officials hailed Pearl for turning the Tigers into a national powerhouse and elevating the programme to new heights of visibility and prestige.

Legacy and Accolades

Pearl closes out his coaching career fresh off being named co-winner of the 2025 AP Coach of the Year award, which he shared with St John's veteran Rick Pitino. Over his tenure, he not only piled up wins but also delivered Auburn's first-ever Final Four appearance in 2019 and multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs that energised the fanbase.

Political Speculation Follows

Pearl's retirement has also reignited chatter about a possible Senate run. While he has repeatedly dismissed political ambitions, his outspoken personality and popularity in Alabama continue to fuel speculation. For now, Pearl insists he is stepping away to focus on family and to give Auburn the chance to build on the foundation he leaves behind.

After more than a decade, a historic season and a trophy case full of honours, Bruce Pearl's departure closes a defining chapter for Auburn basketball — and leaves open questions about his next play.

Steven Pearl to Take Over as Head Coach

The transition will see Pearl's son, Steven Pearl, assume the role of head coach. Steven has been on Auburn's staff since 2014, progressing from assistant coach to associate head coach in 2023. A former player under his father at Tennessee, Steven is widely regarded as a key part of Auburn's recent success.

According to the Auburn Tigers, Steven has signed a five-year contract to become the 22nd head coach in program history.

The promotion marks the first time Auburn basketball has been handed down within a family, and it signals continuity in coaching philosophy and culture. Players have expressed confidence in the younger Pearl, noting that he has been deeply involved in training, recruitment and game strategy. Auburn's athletic director said the move was part of a long-term succession plan.

Bruce Pearl Senate Rumours Gain Attention

While Pearl was clear in his statement that he has no plans to enter politics, his retirement immediately reignited Bruce Pearl Senate rumours. Local and national outlets have speculated that Pearl could become a strong candidate for public office in Alabama, particularly given his popularity, charisma and ability to connect with the public.

Pearl addressed the speculation directly during his announcement, saying: 'Many of you know that I thought and prayed about maybe running for United States Senate, maybe to be the next great senator from the state of Alabama. That would have required leaving Auburn, and instead, the university has given me an opportunity to stay here and be Auburn's senator.'

Despite that denial, searches for 'Bruce Pearl Senate' surged following the news, showing strong public interest in the idea.

Legacy of Bruce Pearl at Auburn

Pearl's tenure at Auburn began in 2014 and ended with the programme achieving unprecedented heights. Under his leadership, Auburn reached two Final Fours, captured multiple SEC titles and became a fixture in the NCAA Tournament. His fiery personality, energetic coaching style and ability to inspire fan support reshaped the university's sporting identity.

However, his career was not without controversy. Pearl was dismissed from Tennessee in 2011 after NCAA violations and Auburn later had wins vacated due to infractions involving an assistant coach. Even so, his impact on Auburn basketball remains undeniable, with supporters crediting him for building a winning culture and drawing national attention to the programme.