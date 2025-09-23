The college football community is mourning the loss of Shawn Clark, the University of Central Florida (UCF) offensive line coach and former Appalachian State head coach, who died on Sunday, 21 September, at the age of 50. Clark passed away at an Orlando hospital less than two weeks after suffering a sudden medical emergency.

UCF confirmed his death in a press statement. UFC Head Coach Scott Frost called him 'a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff.'

'The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers,' Scott said.

From Appalachian State Star to Coaching Leader

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, on 16 August 1975, Clark became one of Appalachian State's most decorated players. A standout offensive lineman from 1994 to 1998, he earned two All-America honours and was a three-time all-conference selection, achievements that secured his place as a cornerstone of the Mountaineers' football legacy in the 1990s.

After his playing career, Clark turned to coaching. He built his résumé with stops at Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State before returning to his alma mater in 2016 as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. In 2019 he was elevated to head coach, taking over a programme with high expectations.

Head Coach at Appalachian State

Across five seasons in Boone, Clark compiled a 40–24 record and a 3–1 bowl record, including a 10-win campaign in 2021. His tenure delivered consistency, national recognition and multiple postseason appearances, though the Mountaineers struggled in 2024 with a 5–6 finish. Clark was dismissed after that season, closing one of the most successful chapters in school history.

New Role at UCF

Clark joined UCF earlier this year as offensive line coach under head coach Scott Frost, who had returned to the Knights after stints at Nebraska and in the NFL. Clark's arrival was seen as a coup for the programme, bringing both leadership experience and deep credibility from years of coaching at the highest level.

But on 9 September, Clark was rushed to hospital after suffering a sudden medical emergency. UCF initially reported that his condition was stable, raising hopes he would recover. Instead, his health deteriorated, and he died on 21 September with his wife, Jonelle, at his side. He is survived by Jonelle and their two children, Giana and Braxton.

Tributes Pour In

Clark's death has prompted heartfelt tributes from across college football. UCF head coach Scott Frost described him as 'more than a coach, a mentor and a role model', while athletic director Terry Mohajir called him 'a remarkable man, husband and father'.

Appalachian State praised Clark for leaving a 'lasting imprint' on its programme, while NC State head coach Dave Doeren said his passing was 'a significant loss for the sport'. Former players and colleagues shared memories of his approachable style, passion for teaching and fierce commitment to the game.

Legacy and Unanswered Questions

At just 50 years old, Clark's sudden passing leaves many questions unresolved. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, and details of memorial or funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

What is certain is that Shawn Clark's impact on college football was profound. From his decorated playing career at Appalachian State to his leadership as a head coach and his role in shaping young athletes at UCF, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence, mentorship and integrity.

His absence will be deeply felt in locker rooms, on sidelines and among the many lives he influenced.

UCF OL Coach Shawn Clark (50 Yrs Old) Passed Away On Sunday, September 21st



Clark Was Admitted To A Local Hospital On September 9th After Experiencing A Medical Emergency & Was In Stable Condition



UCF HC Scott Frost Stated "Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a… pic.twitter.com/xJCXbpJOvB — CFB Nation 🏈 (@TheCFBNation) September 22, 2025

I was waiting for an official announcement before i officially said anything now it's out. Coach Clark was the embodiment of what it meant to be a mountaineer. he's what it looks like when someone gives their all for Appalachian State. no one loved this university more than him.… pic.twitter.com/Q33X7lovwT — APP STATE SPORTS NEWS AND FACTS (@AppPredictions) September 22, 2025

Appalachian State praised his lasting influence, and NC State's Dave Doeren said it was 'a significant loss for the sport'. Players and fans also shared memories of his dedication, approachability and passion.

Legacy and Unanswered Questions

Clark's sudden passing at just 50 years old leaves many questions unanswered. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, and as of now, details of funeral or memorial services have yet to be announced. His contributions to college football, particularly at Appalachian State and UCF, ensure that his legacy will endure within the sport and among those he coached.