Human remains were uncovered this week at a residence in the Southcrest neighbourhood of San Diego, California, prompting a multi‑agency investigation. The property lies on Newton Avenue, in a cul‑de‑sac near an elementary school.

According to the press release, officers carried out a search warrant after detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) developed information suggesting human remains could potentially be found at the specified address.

Agencies involved in the search included the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, FBI San Diego Field Office and San Diego Police Department (SDPD), assisted by a forensics dog and the FBI Evidence Response Team. Investigators conducted ground-penetrating work throughout the backyard and crawlspace under the residence, with blue tents and forensic teams in protective suits visible at the scene.

By Friday, 5 December, authorities announced that the search had discovered one set of human remains, although initial reports had suggested the possibility of multiple bodies. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and an autopsy has been ordered. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Person of Interest: Criminal History and Allegations

Dwight William Rhone, a 74-year-old former tenant of the Newton Avenue property, has been identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. He is already behind bars on separate murder charges.

Rhone's criminal history is extensive, with numerous offences spanning decades. Court documents reviewed by investigators reveal at least 33 criminal incidents dating from 1963 to 2021, including several felony convictions. In June 2023, Rhone was caught with a loaded handgun, despite a prohibition on firearm possession, resulting in a federal conviction for gun possession.

He is currently charged in connection with the 2023 death of 54‑year-old Bernardo Moreno, local news outlet CBS 8 reported. Prosecutors allege Moreno was shot and his body set on fire after a confrontation involving their dogs. They also allege that Rhone attempted to use Moreno's vehicle and personal information afterwards.

If found guilty, Rhone could be sentenced to life in prison. The upcoming hearing is set for later this month.

Past Legal Issues Linked to San Diego Home

Rhone's connection to the Newton Avenue house goes back many years. Civil court records reviewed by NBC 7 show that in 2017, a family member, who was the property owner at the time, obtained a restraining order for elder abuse against him and subsequently had him removed from the premises.

In a petition for a name change filed in 2022, Rhone identified that address as his place of residence. Following the expiration of the 2017 restraining order, he reportedly went back to the house. After the owner passed away in 2020 and the property was sold, new occupants moved in.

Current residents were temporarily relocated while investigators carried out the search. Authorities emphasised that the new probe relates exclusively to Rhone's prior residency, thus the occupants are not implicated.

Ongoing Investigation

At present, authorities have not linked the recently discovered remains directly to the 2023 murder charge against Rhone. The remains are being analysed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to determine identity, cause of death and date.

Authorities are calling on the public to share any details regarding the property or Rhone's previous activities by reaching out to the homicide unit of the SDPD. The inquiry is currently in progress and remains active.