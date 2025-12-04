Forty-five-year-old nursery worker turned paedophile, Vincent Chan, pleads guilty to sexually abusing children during his appearance at Wood Green Crown Court. Evidence found that he also filmed the heinous crimes on the nursery iPads.

Chan, who was born and raised in the UK and is of Chinese heritage, took on several roles at the nursery, including art specialist, room leader, and nursery nurse.

In charge of taking care of children aged 3 to 4 years old in a nursery in London, he has pleaded guilty to 26 charges, including sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault by touching, and making indecent images depicting the most severe category of child sex abuse.

Nursery Worker Turned Paedophile

In the press release of the Crown Prosecution Service, it states that the assault happened between August 2022 and March 2024. Four young girls are confirmed assaulted by Chan, and the authorities are still identifying the fourth one.

'The evidence against him was compelling, and the nature and number of offences the CPS charged him with reflects the seriousness of his offending,' they said.

Helen Reddy, prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, described Chan's behaviour as 'a heinous breach of trust,' highlighting that it came from someone in a caring role within an environment that should have been safe for children.

Chan's crime happened at the Bright Horizons nursery, Finchley Road, West Hampstead. The nursery branch has since closed.

Custodial Sentence of Many Years

Prosecutor Reddy added, 'The details of this case are absolutely sickening, and my thoughts are with the families affected at this extremely distressing time.'

'No child should ever suffer abuse. Their safety and life chances are at the heart of every decision that this government makes,' she continued.

Police have found 'deeply disturbing material' on Chan's device, and later, they found that he filmed his abuse in the nursery iPads.

In his court appearance, Judge David Aaronberg KC said, 'Mr Chan, you have pleaded guilty to matters which are going to result in a custodial sentence of many years.'

The BBC reported that the Met Police, led by Det Supt Lewis Basford, has said that the offenses have caused 'deep shock and distress.'

In 2024, Chan was first arrested on suspicion of neglect. In September 2025, Chan was arrested once again on suspicion of sexual offences, after police analysts reportedly found incriminating evidence on his devices.

Victims' Parents Statement

Families of the victims were also present in court, listening as the charges were read, many were in tears.

In a joint statement issued through their solicitor, they expressed their feelings following Chan's guilty plea.

It read: 'As parents, we are still trying to process the sickening discovery that our children were subjected to despicable abuse... We feel that Bright Horizons has failed us, and we want answers.'

The families also raised concerns about the system and management at Bright Horizons:

'How was someone like Vincent Chan employed? And how were such horrific crimes against children able to continue for so long without the staff responsible for safeguarding at Bright Horizons nursery taking action?'

'Failure in Management and Supervision'

The statement continued, 'We are concerned that failures in management and supervision at Bright Horizons allowed this abuse to go undetected, and we are committed to securing accountability for our children.'

Bright Horizons responded to the news of Chan's crimes, pledging to 'commission an external expert in this field to undertake a full review of our safeguarding practices.'

The company added that they were shocked by the revelations, emphasising that their 'thoughts are first and foremost with the children and families affected.'

'Whilst this individual's actions came to light after a colleague raised concerns and followed our whistleblowing procedures to report him, we fully accept that the evidence shows the individual was able to commit these crimes despite our safeguarding measures,' a Bright Horizons spokesperson said.