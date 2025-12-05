American singer-songwriter D4vd has emerged as the most-searched musician on Google for 2025, surpassing global heavyweights such as Coldplay and Bad Bunny, though the surge in interest is driven by a homicide investigation rather than artistic achievement.

The spike in data traffic coincides with an ongoing police inquiry into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, whose remains were discovered in a vehicle registered to the artist, casting a shadow over his rapid ascent from bedroom pop creator to festival headliner.

D4vd Tops Google Trends Amidst a Grim Investigation

The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has officially beaten out heavyweights such as Doechii and Coldplay to claim the number one spot on Google's list of trending musicians for 2025.

However, this surge in interest is inextricably linked to a horrific discovery made earlier this year.

Police are currently investigating the death of Rivas-Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in the boot of a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old artist on 8 September. The vehicle had been towed from the Hollywood Hills, near a mansion D4vd was renting for approximately $20,000 (£15,700) a month.

Reports indicate that Rivas-Hernandez was believed to be living at the property. Employees at a Hollywood tow yard found the body after discovering that a foul smell was emanating from the vehicle.

While the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has not named Burke as a suspect, the proximity of the crime to the singer-songwriter has brought a harsh spotlight on him. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has stated that the cause of death for Rivas-Hernandez remains undetermined, a delay likely attributed to the advanced state of decomposition.

Fans Express Heartbreak Over D4vd and His Music

The revelation has sent shockwaves through his dedicated fanbase, particularly as the news broke during the data collection period for year-end music summaries such as Spotify Wrapped. Many have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and X to express their conflict and devastation.

'Safe to say I was heartbroken when the news came out, ' a user known as r/d4vd2 posted to Reddit. 'Until we get official word, I'm done.'

For these listeners, the music that once provided solace now feels tainted. Another mega-fan took to X, posting a meme of a skeleton falling over with the caption, 'Spotify Wrapped soon and d4vd is probably my #1 artist...'.

The discourse has turned bitter online, with some defending the artist's talent while acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

'I can't imagine the trash you listen to. D4vd is actually very talented and could have been even bigger than he already was,' said another fan under the handle LocationAccurate2544.

Dogshit year to be a D4vd fan pic.twitter.com/SvfCgAtSpE — Meows (@0Meows) December 3, 2025

if you got D4vd on your spotify wrapped don’t even bother posting gang we don’t wanna see that shit pic.twitter.com/j1M16BhgqP — 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂 ﾒ૦ (@okaybrb) December 2, 2025

Eerie Parallels in D4vd Music Videos

The controversy has prompted a re-examination of D4vd's artistic output. In his popular music video for One More Dance, which has amassed 5.9 million views on YouTube, the singer appears wearing a bloodstained white button-down shirt and a blindfold.

What was once viewed as moody, artistic imagery typical of the sad-pop genre is now being viewed by the public through a much darker lens.

Earlier this year, he played his first Coachella, a milestone that included a memorable mishap where he flopped on stage after attempting a backflip. That moment of public embarrassment now seems trivial compared to the legal storm he faces. The singer was on tour when news broke of the murder probe. Consequently, he was forced to cancel the remainder of his shows.

What's Next for D4vd in the Investigation?

It is crucial to note that Burke has not officially been named a suspect in the death investigation, according to the LAPD. However, the association alone has altered the trajectory of his career.

D4vd has likely seen a surge in clicks since being thrust into the national spotlight surrounding the homicide investigation, proving that notoriety drives traffic just as effectively as fame.