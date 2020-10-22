Elon Musk recently drew media attention when he surprised the tech industry with another price cut for Tesla's Model S sedan. This was apparently in response to Lucid Motors' launch of its first EV – the Air. While the automotive market might see the aforementioned two battle it out for a place in the garage of interested buyers, General Motors (GM) presents direct competition to the upcoming Cybertruck. The Hummer EV is perhaps the most sensational comeback of a popular platform that stopped production a few years back.

The original version of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) was used by the United States military in 1985. Called the "Humvee" by those in service at the time, it was a rugged machine built by AM General, which was eventually acquired by GM in 1998. Although it was known for its all-terrain performance, its mileage and fuel economy were not exactly ideal for regular consumers.

The Hummer EV, on the other hand, appears to be the company's groundbreaking attempt to eventually shift from traditional combustion engines to an emission-free lineup in the years to come. As with any electrification, manufacturers often introduce innovative functionalities to set it apart from other marques in the same range. According to reports that the all-electric pickup truck will ship with a Crab Mode setting.

It reportedly gives the Hummer EV remarkable mobility to navigate uneven terrain and other hazards along its path. Once activated, all four wheels will turn in the same direction to practically allow it to move sideways (hence its name). As a safety precaution, operators can only engage in this when the vehicle is moving at low speed. Furthermore, Extract Mode is an adaptive air suspension system that can lift the body up to six inches for clearance.

Powering the zero-emission truck is a 24-module double-stacked battery unit that runs three heavy-duty motors. The Hummer EV can reportedly produce up to 1,000 horsepower with 11,500 lb-ft of torque. Like most EVs, the batteries are embedded within the floor, which is why the underside is lined with a steel plating for added protection. On a full charge, GM claims it can manage a range of up to 350 miles.