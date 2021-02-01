Amid reports that Apple and Hyundai are set to collaborate on the creation of the Apple Car, it would seem that the South Korean carmaker is still somewhat unsure and is "agonising" whether such a move will be good for the company or not.

A report from Apple Insider revealed that Hyundai executives are still mulling whether a possible collaboration between the US-based tech giant and the Asian carmaker for the manufacture of the Apple Car will be good or not.

While many are still waiting for a comment from Apple, previous reports about the two giants' possible collab have been creating quite a buzz.

Amid the hubbub, executives at Hyundai are said to be "unsure" on two aspects. One, they are still in a bind on how they would be doing it, and two, whether they should even do it.

Reuters has reported that a Hyundai executive, whose name was withheld, has revealed that the company has indeed been in talks with Apple. However, it was not revealed what the status of the alleged talks was. There was also no indication if the Korean car manufacturer would still continue with the project.

"We are agonizing over how to do it, whether it is good to do it or not," said the unnamed executive. He or she added that Hyundai is not a company that manufactures cars for others.

The executive, who was not identified if male or female, said, "It is not like working with Apple would always produce great results." Another statement coming from the said executive denoted that both Apple and Hyundai are bosses in their respective fields.

"Apple is the boss. They do their marketing, they do their products, they do their brand. Hyundai is also the boss. That does not really work," said the executive.

Another Hyundai exec also expressed similar concerns and said that tech firms like Apple and Google want their company to be like Foxconn, saying that while collaborating with the U.S. tech firm will give the brand image of Kia or Hyundai a boost, such will not be the case in the long run. The said executive lamented the possibility of the Korean manufacturer ending up providing shells for the cars while Apple would be making the brains.