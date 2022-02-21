Lewis Hamilton has absolved Max Verstappen of any fault at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the latter snatched the 2021 world title from the Mercedes driver's grasp. The British racer feels his Red Bull Racing counterpart did "what any driver" would have done if given the opportunity to win a race.

The Briton looked to be on course for a record-breaking eighth world title at the Yas Marina Circuit before a late safety car changed the course of the race. FIA race director Michael Masi controversially restarted the race on the final lap after allowing only five cars to unlap themselves which gave Verstappen the opportunity to close the gap on Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver was on a fresh set of soft compound tyres, while the reigning champion was on used hard tyres. Masi's decision to clear the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen allowed the latter to close in and easily pass the Mercedes not only for the race win, but also the 2021 world championship title.

Hamilton and Mercedes were incensed by the decision, with the former claiming that the race result was manipulated. The Silver Arrows' appeals were rejected by the race stewards, but an FIA enquiry on the matter has now seen Masi replaced as the race director going into the 2022 season.

However, Verstappen remains the champion after winning the race in Abu Dhabi, and Hamilton feels the Red Bull driver is not at fault for the events that occurred on Dec. 12. The seven-time champion, who disappeared from public view since the race, feels that the Dutch racer simply made the most of the opportunity he was given.

"This has nothing to do with Max," Hamilton told reporters during the W13 launch, as quoted on Planet F1. "Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given."

Hamilton admitted that he is looking forward to reigniting his rivalry with the Dutchman during the upcoming campaign. The British ace is hoping they can learn from their battles in 2021, and fight for the title yet again in the new campaign.

"He is a great competitor and we will go into another battle like we did last year and conduct ourselves. We will obviously grow from our races and the experiences we had last year and also this season," he added. "I have no issues with him."