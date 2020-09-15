Neymar admitted on social media that he regrets acting "like a fool" on Sunday to earn a red card in Ligue 1 against Marseille. The Paris Saint-Germain star also commented that it is vital for powerful people to reflect on the role of racism in sport.

The 28-year old Brazilian accused Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez of racism following PSG's defeat on Sunday. This marked Marseille's first victory over the Parisians in nine years. The eventful match saw five players being sent off due to a late brawl. Neymar was one of them. He earned the red card after slapping the defender on the back of his head.

After the game, both PSG manager Thomas Tuchel and Marseille boss Andres Villas-Boas said they didn't hear any racial abuse.

Ãšnico arrependimento que tenho Ã© por nÃ£o ter dado na cara desse babaca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

The former Barcelona forward said that the on-ground officials initially ignored his complaints. Following the game, Neymar took to Twitter saying that his only regret was "not hitting that a**hole in the face." In response, Gonzalez denied that he racially abused the Brazilian. Recently, the Brazilian uploaded a long post on Instagram, where he wrote about his urge to "hit someone."

He wrote, "Yesterday I revolted. I was punished with red because I wanted to hit someone who offended me. I thought I could not leave without doing something because I realised that those in charge would not do anything, did not notice or ignored the fact. I am black, son of black, grandson and great-grandson of black also. I am proud and do not see myself as different from anyone. Racism exists. It exists, but we have to stop it. No more. Enough!"

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain issued a statement on their website, saying they "strongly support Neymar Jr." The club made it clear that they would instigate an investigation on the matter.

Last month, PSG came close to joining Marseille as the only French club to win the UEFA Champions League. However, the Parisians' dream was shattered, as Bayern dominated the field. On the night of the final, following PSG's defeat, reports of celebrations came in from Marseille.

The defending French champions have lost their first two Ligue 1 matches this season. They are set to face Metz on Wednesday.