Reform UK has announced a sweeping overhaul of Britain's civil service, proposing the elimination of up to 140,000 government roles and significant reforms to the rules governing civil servants' political neutrality. The plans, unveiled on 28 October, target what the party describes as a 'bloated and ideological' Whitehall bureaucracy, aiming to streamline operations and curb what it calls 'woke activism' within government institutions.

A 'Trump-Style Shake-Up' and its Political Implications

Framed as a 'Trump-style shake-up,' the proposals would grant ministers increased authority to hire and dismiss civil servants, restrict remote working, and explicitly ban what the party terms 'woke activism' in public institutions. Danny Kruger, a former Conservative MP now advising Reform UK, stated the goal was to 'restore accountability' and put an end to what he describes as 'resistance from bureaucrats to the will of elected ministers.'

The proposed reforms represent one of the most significant restructurings of the British state in recent decades. Party leaders aim to cut at least 25% of civil service posts, close or sell several government buildings, and relocate a substantial number of staff outside London. They argue that such measures would save billions and enhance efficiency, citing what they call 'years of managerial drift' as a primary reason for reform.

Reform UK's plans echo governance models seen in the United States under Donald Trump, who replaced thousands of career officials with political loyalists. The party has explicitly drawn this comparison, criticising what they see as Whitehall's 'impartial culture' that has become a 'barrier to democratic mandate.'

Kruger alleged that the civil service has 'become an empire unto itself,' promoting social causes that 'few voters asked for.' The party also proposes revising the Civil Service Code to restrict staff from engaging in 'non-political campaigns.' Critics warn that such restrictions could be used to suppress workplace equality initiatives or environmental programmes.

Pushback from Unions and Political Opponents

Unions and political opponents have condemned the plans, warning they threaten the principle of an impartial civil service — a cornerstone of British democracy. The FDA and Prospect unions, representing senior officials and technical staff, expressed concern that the proposals could 'erode the impartiality of government.'

Former senior ministers from both the Conservative and Labour parties have also voiced fears that such sweeping changes could destabilise governance.

Analysts warn that downsizing Whitehall on the scale proposed would be both technically and politically challenging. Large-scale redundancies involve costly pension liabilities, and closing or relocating offices entails lengthy legal and logistical processes. Previous attempts at government efficiency, including Boris Johnson's 2022 plan to cut 91,000 roles, resulted in far fewer reductions than initially promised.

Populist and Trumpian Parallels

Reform UK's leader Nigel Farage and Danny Kruger have both cited Donald Trump's efforts to 'drain the swamp' as inspiration, signalling a clear ideological alignment rather than mere administrative reform. The announcement coincides with a rise in Reform's polling support, with the party edging towards double digits in several national surveys and surpassing the Liberal Democrats in some.

Analysts attribute this growth to voter fatigue with both the Conservatives and Labour, alongside Nigel Farage's ability to channel frustration over issues like immigration, taxes, and cultural divisions. Reform UK has positioned itself as an anti-establishment vehicle, attracting disaffected Conservative voters and those sceptical of mainstream institutions.

A Protest Vote in the Making

Its civil service reform plan appears designed to energise supporters frustrated by bureaucratic inertia and culture-war politics. By framing the civil service as an obstacle to national renewal, Reform UK aims to reinforce its message that entrenched elites are standing in the way of reform. Whether these ambitious plans will materialise remains uncertain, but the party's bold proposals signal a significant shift in Britain's political landscape and discourse on public administration.