Robot vacuums have become a familiar part of the smart home landscape, but even the most advanced models still struggle with the same problems: inadequate handling of messy spills, slow response times, and poor adaptability. At this year's IFA in Berlin, robotics startup xLean is taking a different approach with the TR1, a dual-form cleaning robot that learns directly from humans to get smarter over time.

Unlike traditional robot vacuums that operate in only one mode, the TR1 transforms between robotic and handheld cleaning in just one second. When running in robot mode, the TR1 uses advanced sensors to navigate under shelves, bookcases, and other tight spaces, while its 800 RPM rollers and 17,000 Pa suction power scrub corners with ease.

In handheld mode, it closely observes the user's cleaning habits, recording stroke patterns and methods. All this information is then fed back into the system, allowing the robot to auto-train itself on how to replicate the processes.

The next time it switches to robot mode, it executes those strategies automatically, adapting to the layout and mess type of each area. In practice, this means the robot doesn't just vacuum in preset paths, it cleans in ways that mirror its user.

Sticky mixtures of liquids and solids have always been a weak spot for robot cleaners. To tackle this, the TR1 introduces Dual-Motor DirectSuction™ technology. Instead of relying on the standard two-step vacuum-and-mop setup, the TR1 uses strong negative pressure to pull in both liquids and solids at the same time — all within a compact frame.

The TR1 comes with an OMNI Station that automatically handles waste disposal, rinses the mop with hot water at 60°C, and dries everything so it's ready for the next job. This reduces the need for manual maintenance and keeps the device running smoothly. For added safety, the TR1 includes a camera shutter users can physically close and vision-LiDAR sensors that help recognise surroundings without compromising on privacy.

The TR1 is especially practical for households with kids or pets. The handheld mode quickly handles spilled juice, muddy paw prints, or scattered crumbs, while the robot mode takes care of routine dust and dirt. The self-cleaning station means fewer dirty hands for parents, and the safety features bring added peace of mind to busy homes.