Once promoted as a safe digital playground for children, Roblox is now facing mounting pressure from governments across the world.

In recent weeks, the popular gaming platform has become the target of both legal action in the US and outright censorship in Russia, highlighting a growing international backlash against technology companies accused of failing to protect young users.

US Legal Crackdown Exposes Child Safety Concerns

In the US, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced via his website that he has filed a sweeping lawsuit accusing Roblox of failing to adequately protect children from sexual predators.

The 76-page complaint alleges that adults have used the platform to groom minors, coerce them into sharing explicit images and, in some cases, arrange in-person meetings that led to sexual abuse.

The lawsuit claims Roblox lacks an age verification system, allowing adults to pose as children. He adds that parental consent requirements are easily bypassed.

The lawsuit also targets the platform's virtual currency, Robux, alleging that predators have used it as means to manipulate children into sexual exploitation while Roblox profits from the transactions.

Florida officials argue the company's safeguards are insufficient considering how Roblox is marketed to young children. The case seeks an injunction as well as civil penalties that could reach tens of thousands of dollars per violation, potentially exposing the company to significant financial risk if the claims are upheld.

In recent months, Roblox has tightened social features for younger users and expanded age-based controls, though critics argue the changes came only after sustained public pressure.

From Courtrooms to Censorship as Governments Lose Trust

While Florida's lawsuit centres on alleged criminal exploitation, Russia's response has been more blunt.

Earlier this month, Russian authorities blocked access to Roblox nationwide, accusing the platform of hosting extremist material, promoting 'LGBT propaganda' and exposing children to harmful content.

The Washington Post reports that the ban forms part of a broader effort by Moscow to curtail foreign technology platforms and push users toward state-approved alternatives.

The move has sparked an unusually vocal backlash from young Russians, with children reportedly writing to the Kremlin to plead for the game's return.

Critics inside and outside Russia have argued that blocking Roblox does little to address the underlying problem of online predatory behaviour, while encouraging widespread use of virtual private networks to bypass restrictions.

Despite different political systems and motivations, the actions taken in Florida and Russia reflect a shared erosion of trust in Roblox's ability to police itself. Similar concerns have surfaced elsewhere, with the platform facing criticism from child protection groups, investor-led investigations and regulators in multiple countries.

Roblox has already been restricted or banned in parts of Asia and the Middle East, and new age verification requirements are being rolled out in countries such as Australia and the Netherlands. It's only a matter of time before the platform gets heavier regulation worldwide.

Statista reports that Roblox has 39.7 million daily active users under the age of 13. Without action, millions of children are exposed to content they shouldn't have access to.

People are expecting Roblox to budge and to reinforce new systems to protect children on its platform. As more governments call changes to how Roblox operates, it's likely that changes are indeed coming to the platform within the coming years.