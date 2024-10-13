A 42-year-old woman is pursuing legal action against Waitrose after being knocked unconscious by a heavy cauliflower that fell from a shelf while she was shopping in one of their stores. Sammi Mai, from Kingston, claims the incident has left her with long-term health issues, rendering her unable to work and dramatically impacting her quality of life.

A Holiday Gone Wrong

Mai was on holiday in Bath when she visited a local Waitrose for grocery shopping. While browsing the reduced section of produce, she bent down to inspect items on a lower shelf. Suddenly, a two-pound cauliflower fell from a shelf reportedly six feet above her, striking her on the head.

Speaking to GB News, Mai recounted the event, saying, "Suddenly, a really large and heavy item fell on the top of my head and hit my head. I fell, and when I woke up, I was suffering from a concussion and was knocked out."

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a severe headache, nausea, and dizziness. Doctors diagnosed her with post-concussion syndrome, a condition that can cause long-term symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and anxiety.

Ongoing Health Struggles

According to The Sun, Mai's health has significantly deteriorated since the incident. She continues to suffer from head and neck pain and has experienced increasing anxiety, leading to her inability to return to work. "I'm suffering from pain, I'm suffering from anxiety," Mai told reporters. "It's ruining my life."

She also expressed her frustration with Waitrose's response to the accident, criticising their actions. "The staff just put the cauliflower back on the shelf, so they were not treating the incident seriously," she said. Mai is now considering legal action against the supermarket chain, seeking fair compensation for her injuries and the long-term impact on her life.

Waitrose's Response

In response to Mai's claims, Waitrose issued a statement expressing concern for her well-being but denied any legal responsibility for the incident. A spokesperson from the company told GB News, "Our customer was seen immediately by a trained first aider at the time of the accident, and we are sorry to hear she is unwell. We take customer safety incredibly seriously and have thoroughly investigated this case—but we will consider any new information she wishes to share with us."

The supermarket offered Mai a £25 voucher and £8 taxi fare as a goodwill gesture, but she found the offer insulting, particularly given the severity of her injuries. "I didn't touch that £25," she explained. It was a goodwill gesture—an e-voucher sent to my email. I didn't touch it because I think it is completely insulting."

Legal Action on the Horizon

Although Mai initially felt powerless to legally take on the supermarket chain, she is now seeking appropriate compensation for the injuries sustained during the incident. "I want to have fair compensation and for them not to take advantage of me, as I am an ordinary person," she told GB News.

She added that Waitrose's response was inadequate, explaining that the company took nearly a month to respond to her initial complaint, after which they informed her they had no legal responsibility for her injuries. To make matters worse, Waitrose later informed Mai that no CCTV footage was available for the area where the incident occurred.

"I went to A&E twice because of this," Mai said, outlining the toll the accident has taken on her mental and physical health. "I'm still suffering from pain, I'm suffering from anxiety, and it's just ruining my life."

Waitrose's Continued Investigation

Mai's case has raised concerns about the safety of storing heavy items on high shelves in supermarkets. She believes storing bulky items like cauliflowers on such high shelves is a safety hazard. "I don't know how the cauliflower fell, but they should not store heavy, roundish items like that on the top shelf," she explained.

Waitrose has stated that they are open to considering any further information that Mai may provide, but as of now, they maintain that all safety protocols were followed. The company emphasised that customer safety is a priority and that they have thoroughly investigated the matter.