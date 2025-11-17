Nintendo has unveiled the first official photos from 'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film, offering fans their first glimpse of Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. The images, shared via the Nintendo Today app, mark a significant milestone in the production of one of the company's most ambitious film projects to date.

A First Look at Hyrule

The newly released photos highlight Bragason's portrayal of Zelda alongside Ainsworth's Link, setting the tone for a film that aims to balance fantasy spectacle with emotional depth. Production began earlier this month in New Zealand, following months of anticipation after the cast announcement by Nintendo and Arad Productions.

The film is scheduled for release on 7 May 2027 and is directed by Wes Ball, known for 'The Maze Runner' trilogy and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'. Ball has described his vision as 'serious and cool, but fun and whimsical', signalling a blend of epic adventure and lighter, fantastical elements.

Miyazaki's Influence

Ball has previously cited Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki as a major inspiration, particularly the dreamlike quality of films such as 'Spirited Away'. This influence suggests that the Zelda adaptation will lean into a lyrical, atmospheric style, aiming to capture the timeless magic of Hyrule while appealing to both long-time fans and new audiences.

Trilogy Rumours

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has reported that the film may be the first in a planned trilogy, with major roles signed for three productions across six years. While unconfirmed, the speculation adds weight to Nintendo's broader cinematic ambitions, positioning 'The Legend of Zelda' as a cornerstone of its expanding film slate.

Nintendo's Cinematic Strategy

The Zelda project follows the success of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie' in 2023 and comes ahead of 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' in 2026. During a recent presentation, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa outlined a framework for consistent film releases, hinting at more projects beyond the confirmed titles.

The strategy reflects Nintendo's intent to build a sustained presence in cinema, going beyond one-off adaptations to a regular cadence of releases. Furukawa stated that the company is 'continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future', suggesting shorter gaps between projects compared to the three-year interval between Mario films.

A Bold Bet on Fantasy

With Bragason stepping into the role of Zelda and Ainsworth embodying Link, Nintendo is relying on the enduring appeal of its most iconic fantasy franchise. The first photographs showcase the cast and signal the scale of the company's ambitions: to transform beloved game worlds into cinematic universes capable of rivalling established fantasy sagas.

As production continues, the images serve as both a teaser and a promise—that Nintendo is ready to bring Hyrule to life on the big screen, with Bo Bragason at the centre of its boldest gamble yet.