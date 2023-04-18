Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week is a week-long event that aims to raise awareness about the link between animal abuse and human violence. The event takes place annually during the full third week of April. It is an initiative of the National Link Coalition, a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about the link between animal abuse and other forms of violence.

The goal of Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week is to educate the public and encourage people to take action to prevent both animal abuse and human violence. One of the most powerful ways to promote action is through storytelling. Many survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence have share stories of how their abuser also abused their pets. These stories help to illustrate the link between animal abuse and human violence.

National Link Coalition

The National Link Coalition was founded in 2008 by Phil Arkow, a social worker and expert in the field of animal abuse and human violence. According to Arkow, there is a strong link between animal abuse and other forms of violence, such as domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. In fact, studies have shown that up to 71 per cent of domestic violence victims report that their abuser also abused their pets.

An important part of Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week is education and outreach. Many organisations, including animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and community groups, hold events and activities to educate the public about the link between animal abuse and human violence. These events may include workshops, seminars, and educational materials that provide information about the signs of animal abuse and the link to other forms of violence.

In addition to education and outreach, Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week also aims to promote action to prevent both animal abuse and human violence. This may involve advocating for stronger laws and penalties for animal abusers, supporting organisations that work to prevent animal abuse and neglect, and promoting humane education programs that teach children and adults about the proper care and treatment of animals.

Violence can have many causes. These causes include psychological, societal, emotional, physical, or even environmental and cultural factors. The Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) estimated that 5.0 per cent of adults (6.9% women and 3.0% men) aged 16 years and over experienced domestic abuse in March 2022. That is an estimated 2.4 million adults (1.7 million women and 699,000 men) who experience violence from someone they have a close relationship with the number possibly going even higher as most domestic violence cases are never reported.

How you can help raise awareness

Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week has been successful in raising awareness about the link between animal abuse and other forms of violence. However, there is still much work to be done to prevent both animal abuse and human violence. According to the National Link Coalition, there are several ways that individuals can help to prevent animal abuse and human violence:

Report suspected animal abuse to local authorities

Support organisations that work to prevent animal abuse and neglect

Advocate for stronger laws and penalties for animal abusers

Promote humane education programs in schools and communities

Speak out against all forms of violence, including animal abuse, domestic violence, and child abuse

Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness about the link between animal abuse and human violence and to promote action to prevent both. By working together, we can create a safer and more compassionate world for animals and humans alike.

Another similar observed holiday is National Childhelp Day of Hope. This day is celebrated by Americans every first Wednesday of April to increase awareness and highlight the issue of child abuse and neglect. Even in Britain, the UK inquiry says child sex abuse is an epidemic with many police officers police being the ones charged with paedophilia and various acts of abuse against children.