With Lionel Messi officially out of FC Barcelona, all eyes are on his most plausible next destination: Paris Saint-Germain. New details have been revealed about his deal with the French giants.

After several months wherein Barcelona president Joan Laporta had been insisting that Messi will stay at the Camp Nou, it came as a slight surprise that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is suddenly available for the taking. The opportunity presented itself and it seems like PSG's Qatari owners are finding it hard to let go of such a big opportunity to sign one of the best players in the world.

According to Marca, French media has revealed some details about the negotiations between the French giants and the Argentine star. According to them, the former Barcelona captain has been offered a two-year deal with an option for a third.

An interesting detail that has surfaced is that Messi will reportedly be earning "an annual net salary of 40 million euros." This is significant because the contract extension signed by Brazilian star Neymar Jr. is worth 35 million euros per year. Messi will be earning more than Neymar, but the Brazilian should not have any issues with this dynamic.

It's a big amount, but it is certainly a better deal than what the Argentine would have had if he stayed with Barcelona. "It's a little less than what the French club were willing to offer in the past, But it fits with the player's demands and gives him at least two years," read the report.

A meeting is believed o be scheduled for Sunday, which will be attended by Messi's representatives and PSG management. The player meanwhile, is expected to stay in Barcelona to wrap up his affairs. If everything goes well at the meeting, Messi is expected to fly to Paris in time for a possible medical and presentation as early as Tuesday this week.

That leaves lots of questions about the future of French forward Kylian Mbappe. It will be a little crowded in PSG's stellar dressing room , and he may be closer to a long-awaited move to Real Madrid than ever before.