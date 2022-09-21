The Queen's love for dogs, particularly corgis, was well known. She had adopted more than 30 in her life.

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed taking leisurely strolls with the dogs in the gardens at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate. She was often pictured laughing and chatting with one of her many dogs during her walks.

These are no ordinary dogs. They live a life of luxury and abundance. The Queen reportedly ensured that the dogs got their food tailor-made to their specific nutritional requirements.

"The corgis have their own menu. One day they'll have lamb, one day beef and then another, chicken. We had to make sure that all the meat was cut very finely and diced so there were no bones because we couldn't have them choking," The Mirror quoted former royal chef, Darren McGrady, as saying.

In a book called "All The Queen's Corgis" by Penny Junor, it was revealed that the dog food consisted of a "variety of fresh, cooked meat, vegetables, and rice, prepared specially for them in the royal kitchens, topped with a little biscuit, homoeopathic and herbal remedies when required, and a special gravy that, legend has it, is the Queen's own recipe."

They were served food in battered silver and porcelain dishes, according to Dr. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist who worked for the royals for years.

"As I watched, the Queen got the corgis to sit in a semi-circle around her, and then fed them one by one, in order of seniority. The others just sat and patiently waited their turn," he recalled.

The dogs even had their own sleeping quarters. According to Hello!, they slept in raised wicker beds in their quarters at Buckingham Palace. Even their bed sheets would be changed every day.

Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis were inseparable, so much so that the British monarch even wrote letters on behalf of her beloved pets.

According to the ITV documentary "The Queen and Her Cousins," the Queen once wrote a series of "wickedly funny" letters to palace staff members' dogs from her corgis.