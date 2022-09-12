Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York, will inherit Queen Elizabeth's two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, following the monarch's death on Thursday.

The Telegraph reports that Queen Elizabeth seems to have "bonded" with her ex-daughter-in-law Fergie during the many dog walks and horse rides they shared over the years.

In fact, it was Fergie who gave the queen, through Prince Andrew, Muick during last year's lockdown. Meanwhile, Sandy was a present for her 95th birthday. The puppies were reportedly a "constant joy" to Queen Elizabeth prior to her death.

Last summer, Fergie was finally invited back to Balmoral Castle after many years of banishment due to the tabloid pictures of the Duchess of York having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan in 1992.

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed taking leisurely strolls with the dogs in the gardens at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate. She was seen laughing and chatting with Fergie during these walks.

When the Queen died, Sarah Ferguson remembered her as "the most incredible mother-in-law." Fergie tweeted that she would miss her ex-mother-in-law "more than words" could express.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce, " Fergie's tweet read.

Queen Elizabeth has had a lifelong love for corgis and in the 1970s she created her own hybrid breed with her sister Princess Margaret. She created the "dorgi", a cross between a dachshund and a corgi.

In a book called "Royal Pets by Appointment" by Brian Hoey, it was revealed that the queen fed the dogs herself on special occasions. She would even sometimes lovingly drizzle gravy over their food.