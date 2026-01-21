The name Yinka Animashaun has recently surged across social media after leaked emails involving director and 'GlamBot guy' Cole Walliser went viral. In the exchange, Walliser reportedly dismissed Animashaun's inquiry with a tone many described as 'condescending,' suggesting she could not afford the service.

One line in particular stood out: 'If you wanted to know how much it costs, you just needed to ask, you don't need to pretend you are going to book it.' The remark sparked widespread criticism, but the resurfaced wedding photos of Animashaun and her husband, Nitin Sikka, tell a very different story — one of grandeur, cultural richness, and undeniable capability to host a lavish celebration.

Yinka Animashaun and Nitin Sikka's Stunningly Lavish Multi-Cultural Wedding

On 23 November 2019, Animashaun and Sikka tied the knot at the Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club- Dallas, Texas. Animashaun, a dog clothing and accessory designer, and Sikka, an investor, chose to honour their Nigerian and Indian heritage by holding three ceremonies in a single day.

As Animashaun explained to MunaLuchi Bride: 'I'm Nigerian & Nitin is Indian. We wanted to honor both our cultures, and we only wanted our ceremony to be one day, so we had 3 ceremonies in one day!'

The couple's beloved dog even joined the festivities, dressed in traditional Nigerian and Indian attire to match the occasion.

Three Ceremonies, Three Transformations

The day began with a Nigerian ceremony, where Yinka wore a pink and gold traditional Aso Oke ensemble, crowned by a perfectly tied Gele that paid homage to her Yoruba heritage. The celebrations then shifted to an Indian ceremony, with the groom in a Sherwani and the bride in a Lehenga adorned with intricate red and gold embroidery.

Finally, the Christian ceremony saw Yinka in a classic white gown, completing a truly spectacular multi-cultural trilogy. As MunaLuchi Bride noted, 'The Sikka's wedding was the perfect fusion of love and culture.'

Gifts and Glamour

The couple's attention to detail extended to their wedding party. Bridesmaids received Dior friendship bracelets, while groomsmen were gifted monogrammed overnight bags filled with practical essentials such as Advil and Red Bull.

Their wedding was later featured in the Spring/Summer 2020 edition of MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, cementing its reputation as a standout multi-cultural celebration.

Fast foward to their wedding, Yinka got her bridesmaids Dior friendship bracelets while Nitin got his groomsmen bags filled with Advil, Red Bull & other stuff. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5LDvAQGDv — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 20, 2026

Yinka and Nitin's Love Story

Animashaun and Sikka's romance began with what they described as an 'instant love connection' after spotting each other across a bar. Despite closing times cutting their evening short, they continued to visit three more venues together, unwilling to let the night end.

Their engagement was far more intimate than their wedding. Sikka proposed at home, with candles, Stevie Wonder playing, and their dog Omari carrying the ring on his collar. Animashaun recalled: 'At first, I just thought he was being romantic, but then he started telling me how he felt. I said, "OMG! You're doing it!!!" ... It was perfect.'

Online Reaction: A Stunning Rebuttal

With their wedding photos resurfacing in the wake of Walliser's leaked emails, netizens were quick to point out the irony. One wrote: 'She could have 10 glambots if she wanted. This couple is clearly doing well.' Another added: 'She had 3 separate wedding ceremonies!! He definitely fumbled a huge bag...'

The GlamBot itself is no small investment, with packages reportedly ranging from around £6,000 to £13,000 depending on equipment. The lavish scale of Animashaun's wedding makes clear that affordability was never in question.

Wasn't this the wedding Yinka wanted to book him for? 🧵 https://t.co/9KK85eDyAu pic.twitter.com/Q0ZCt1MNbH — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 20, 2026

Now, just take a look at the aesthetics. If only he wasn't a Doubting Thomas.



📸: Nana Annan

(via Munaluchibridal) pic.twitter.com/MTRUMu3LdI — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 20, 2026

Major flexing at this Indian and Nigerian wedding (Yinka & Nitin) pic.twitter.com/ohe5IraYLp — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@lyndashinobi) November 28, 2019

A Lesson in Professionalism

While some may argue that Walliser was simply attempting to preserve the perceived 'exclusivity' of the GlamBot brand, the tone of his email has been widely criticised as 'condescending.' The incident now serves as a cautionary tale: assumptions without context can backfire, and humility remains as important as talent in sustaining professional credibility.