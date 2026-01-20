Nick Saban, the most formidable force in college football history, is finally pulling back the curtain. Regarded as the ultimate architect of the modern game, the 'feared' coach is set to be the subject of a landmark six-part ESPN docuseries titled Saban.

Chronicling his unparalleled journey from a West Virginia service station to seven national titles, the production promises an intimate look at his life, his storied legacy, and the 'process' that redefined American football.

Here is everything you need to know about the man behind the dynasty—from his humble beginnings to the record-breaking career that changed the sport forever.

Who is Nick Saban?

74-year-old Nick Saban, whose real name is Nicholas Lou Saban Jr. is a legendary American football figure, widely regarded as the greatest college football coach in history.

Born on 31 October 1951, he recently retired in early 2024 after a dominant 17-year tenure at the University of Alabama.

Saban is branded as the most 'feared' due to his 'process,' which is a philosophy of relentless preparation and attention to detail that transformed struggling programmes into championship dynasties.

How did Saban Start in Football?

Saban's career in football started in the small town of Manongah, West Virginia, where he worked at his father's service station and played quarterback for his local high school.

The player turned coach later played as a defensive back for Kent State University, where he was part of the 1972 championship team.

His coaching career actually started by 'accident.' Following his graduation in 1973, legendary coach Don James hired him as a graduate assistant because Saban's wife, Terry, still had a year of university to complete.

What was meant to be a temporary role turned into a lifelong vocation, leading him through various assistant roles at Syracuse, West Virginia, and Ohio State before he landed his first head coaching job at the University of Toledo in 1990.

Nick Saban's Legacy

Over his 28-year college head coaching career, Saban compiled an extraordinary 292–71–1 record and won a record seven national championships — six at Alabama and one at LSU — the most by any coach in the modern era.

At Alabama alone, Saban delivered six national titles and 201 wins, the second-most victories at a single SEC school, trailing only Bear Bryant's 232 wins over 25 seasons, a legacy that secured Bryant's place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

ESPN's Documentary 'Saban'

ESPN just announced that they will be releasing a documentary about the legendary coach, titled 'Saban', giving the Alabama football fans the chance to have glimpsed on the life of the 'feared' college football coach.

As reported by The Tuscaloosa News, ESPN is partnering with Words + Pictures to release the multi-part documentary chronicling 'the life, legacy and seminal impact of the most successful college football coach of all time.'

In the statement, Saban said, 'With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story.'

He added, 'The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way ― and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen.'

Saban also revealed that other players and coaches are part of the series. He said, 'I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way and I'm happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There's a lot to tell, and I'm excited to share it all.'

Furthermore, the statement said that the documentary will 'peel back the curtain on the long closely guarded world of Saban, with hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the locker room and practice fields.'

The premiere date and episode of 'Saban' have not been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.