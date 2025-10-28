Prince Andrew's reputation is once again under fire. Palace insiders claim the Duke of York has spent decades freeloading on royal privilege while treating staff with arrogance and disdain.

Despite losing his military titles and public duties after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Andrew, 65, reportedly continues to live lavishly at taxpayer expense—and shows little remorse for the damage to the monarchy's reputation.

Insiders refer to him as a 'leech,' alleging that the late Queen's faithful servants were frequently taken aback by his entitlement, demanding benefits and special treatment despite his declining popular stature. One palace aide bluntly called him 'a royal leech who refuses to evolve.'

Allegations of Being a 'Royal Freeloader'

Sources cited by the Daily Mail and The Mirror allege that Andrew has relied heavily on public funds even after being stripped of official responsibilities.

The Duke continues to occupy the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, a property whose maintenance is mainly funded by the Sovereign Grant, effectively leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for his lifestyle.

Andrew's refusal to vacate Royal Lodge reportedly caused friction with King Charles III, who urged him to downsize.

Insiders claim he remains 'determined to cling to luxury,' despite no longer serving the Crown.

Andrew's extravagant habits have fuelled public anger over royal entitlement and misuse of taxpayer funds.

Staff Report Rude and Abrasive Conduct

According to former palace employees, Andrew's attitude towards staff is notoriously condescending and volatile.

Multiple insiders told The Guardian that he shouts commands, ignores basic courtesies, and lashes out over trivial inconveniences.

One ex-staffer described his tone as 'degrading and cold.'

Another claimed Andrew often 'expected military precision' from domestic staff while showing no gratitude.

Even stripped of power, Andrew allegedly acts as though palace employees exist to serve his ego.

A Reputation That Refuses to Fade

Despite being removed from royal duties in 2022, Andrew reportedly still views himself as a senior royal. Palace aides told The Times that he resents his reduced status and continues to demand privileges.

'He still believes he deserves full respect and royal treatment,' said one insider. 'Humility isn't part of his vocabulary.'

Observers say this obstinacy has isolated him within the royal household, further straining relations with King Charles and Prince William, both keen to modernise the monarchy's image.

Rather than reforming, Andrew appears to be doubling down on entitlement and denial.

Public Outrage Over Financial Support

Many Britons are still upset that the taxpayer's money continues to fund Andrew's lifestyle. Critics believe that he lives a life of tremendous affluence without accountability or contribution, which is what earned him the 'leech' epithet in the first place.

The public debate over whether King Charles should go further in restricting Andrew's access to royal resources is ongoing. Some fear the monarchy's reputation will suffer further if the Duke remains financially dependent on the institution he insulted.

With a reputation built on privilege, entitlement, and alleged maltreatment of workers, Prince Andrew's position in the Royal Family is becoming increasingly untenable. As charges of his 'leech-like' reliance on the monarchy mount, so do calls for him to eventually stand back, both publicly and financially.

Conclusion

With his reputation tainted by scandal, arrogance, and allegations of exploitation, Prince Andrew's place within the Royal Family appears increasingly untenable.

As palace insiders brand him a 'leech' and the public demands accountability, even the protection of royal blood may not shield him forever. The monarchy's challenge now is clear—cut ties, or risk reputational collapse by association.