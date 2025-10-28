Prince Andrew is reportedly locked in a prolonged and increasingly tense dispute with King Charles III over the future of his home at Royal Lodge, highlighting what insiders describe as a growing palace problem in managing his post-scandal life.

The Duke of York's insistence on securing an extensive housing and financial arrangement is being viewed by experts as evidence of his refusal to accept the reality of his reduced royal status.

A King's Command and a Brother's Defiance

For months, Buckingham Palace has been urging Prince Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park he has occupied since 2003. The property is held under a long-term lease from the Crown Estate, for which the Duke reportedly paid a £1 million upfront fee and a token annual rent.

The move forms part of King Charles's wider effort to streamline the royal property portfolio and project a more cost-conscious image of the monarchy. However, reports suggest that Andrew is resisting pressure to leave unless he receives what some have called an extravagant 'exit package'.

According to BBC, discussions between the King and his brother have intensified in recent weeks, with the Palace keen to resolve the issue quietly as public scrutiny mounts over Andrew's favourable rental terms.

The Housing Demands

Royal sources told several media outlets that the Duke has sought to secure not one but two replacement homes as part of his negotiations.

He is said to want both Frogmore Cottage, once occupied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Adelaide Cottage, the current residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, for use by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

He has also reportedly asked for undisclosed compensation should he be required to vacate Royal Lodge entirely. One royal commentator described Andrew as 'completely out of touch with reality' and still clinging to the privileges of a working royal despite being stripped of his public duties.

The Frogmore Refusal

The Duke is understood to have already rejected an offer to move into Frogmore Cottage alone. The property, which was returned to the Crown Estate after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the US, was seen as a reasonable compromise. Andrew's refusal has further strained relations within the family and created what insiders call a 'delicate headache' for the King.

Palace aides say the situation has evolved from a private matter into a visible test of King Charles's authority, as he works to maintain an image of a modern and efficient monarchy while avoiding an open feud with his brother.

A Palace Blind Spot

Observers say the row exposes a persistent problem within the Palace: how to manage Prince Andrew's affairs after his withdrawal from public life. The decision to allow details of his demands to leak has been criticised as an avoidable misstep that risks further reputational damage.

With public sympathy for Andrew virtually nonexistent and questions still hanging over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, commentators argue that the King must act decisively to avoid undermining his reformist agenda.

What Comes Next

While no official statement has been issued, insiders say the discussions are ongoing. King Charles is said to remain firm on his plan to reduce the number of grace-and-favour residences and make the monarchy more accountable.

The eventual outcome will determine not only where Prince Andrew lives but also whether the King can assert his authority and uphold the vision of a smaller, more transparent royal family.

For now, Royal Lodge remains occupied, the dispute unresolved, and the spotlight once again fixed on the royal household's ability to manage one of its most troublesome figures.