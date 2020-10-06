To the delight of longtime users, Instagram has officially turned 10 this week. About two years after it debuted on iOS after the launch of the iPhone 4, Facebook acquired the photo-sharing app. Now, in order to commemorate a decade of service, the developers have cleverly hidden easter egsg fans will enjoy. People should not expect too much, but it is in the form of a special option to change the appearance of the app's home screen.

"It's Instagram's birthday today! We're dropping some new features that we hope you'll enjoy, but we also want to say a big thank-you to everyone who uses Instagram around the world. Every day you inspire us with how you push culture forward, creating trends that become mainstream," read the official blog post. "Birthdays are a good time to reflect on where we've been and where we're headed. Since we started, people have come to Instagram to connect with their friends, explore their interests, and be entertained"

Perhaps the most popular among original users of Instagram is the Polaroid-style icon that lasted five years. Others can also select from multiple themes that will be applied to the current logo. Aside from the visual changes of the app icon, the update also enables another set of options that include a private map and a story archive of the past three years.

To activate the app icon change, users simply need to access the settings menu within Instagram. Then, keep swiping down to see an array of emojis that eventually trigger an in-app action that sprays virtual confetti across the screen. This then unlocks the collection of icons which can be used to personalise the appearance of the app. This is available on both iOS and Android, but some phone models are supposedly encountering compatibility issues with the feature.

Meanwhile, those who access the Stories Map option will have an overview of a map and calendar that shows the Instagram Stories one has posted in the past three years. Given that these are automatically purged from Facebook servers after 24 hours, it will likely feel nostalgic for some people.