A man filmed behind Donald Trump appeared to move a finger from his ear to his mouth, prompting Instagram commenters to joke about grocery prices after the clip was shared online.

CALL TO ACTIVISM introduced the footage as 'a video alleging to show a Trump supporter eating his own ear wax'. The account described it as 'going viral' and added: 'I think I'm going to be sick.'

The man's identity and political affiliation have not been independently established, and the footage does not confirm the substance involved. The date and location of the recording also remain unverified.

Grocery Price Jokes Target Beef, Eggs and Inflation

CALL TO ACTIVISM joined the replies with a joke about food prices: 'I can't really blame him, have you seen the cost of beef and eggs?'

Other users picked up the grocery-price theme, turning the apparent gesture into a series of comments about the cost of everyday food.

Instagram user therealgravitymike made a similar connection beneath the post, writing: 'Cuz of the price of groceries'.

Another commenter, ceecee111113, suggested that Trump's supporters were hungry because grocery prices were high, continuing the theme introduced by the account sharing the footage.

User woody.harrington also referred to inflation and the food supply, suggesting in a comment that earwax was the remaining option.

The exchange shifted the account's initial expression of disgust towards criticism of food costs. Some replies named particular groceries, while others referred more broadly to inflation and the affordability of food.

None of those comments came from the man in the recording. The suggestion that grocery prices explained his behaviour was part of the commenters' joke, rather than an account of his financial circumstances.

Apparent Gesture Prompts 'Electrolytes' and 'Wax On' Jokes

Other commenters focused on the apparent gesture itself, responding with snack jokes, wordplay and expressions of disgust.

User mos_jef_ wrote, '😂 it's got electrolytes', while maxxout86 responded: 'Wax on-wax off!'

Commenter mrsmith9852 imagined someone becoming bored enough to 'snack on some earwax'. Meanwhile, mommacoconuts described the footage as something that could make viewers gag.

These replies took their cue from the earwax allegation attached to the video, rather than the grocery-price discussion. The short 'electrolytes' and 'Wax on' responses appeared alongside longer comments imagining why someone might make the gesture.

CALL TO ACTIVISM's original 'I think I'm going to be sick' reaction also found an echo in the comments expressing disgust, while other users treated the clip as an opportunity for humour.

MAGA References Add Political Criticism

Political remarks appeared alongside the food and snack jokes. User sebv1028 described the moment as 'MAGA activities' and suggested the man was 'doing his own research'.

That response followed CALL TO ACTIVISM's description of the individual as a Trump supporter, bringing the president's Make America Great Again movement directly into the discussion.

Another user, r.canfield.jr, joked that Trump would 'try to tariff ear wax now' and that Republicans would support the move.

The tariff remark broadened the mockery from the individual's apparent gesture to Trump and his supporters. Other replies similarly criticised the movement rather than limiting their comments to the man shown in the recording.

No statement from him appears in the supplied discussion. The footage captures the movement that prompted the reactions, but the comments offer no corroborating account of what was on his finger or why he moved it towards his mouth.