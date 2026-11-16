Nvidia board director Mark Stevens sold approximately $947 million (£720 million) worth of company shares in late August and September, weeks before a scandal involving former CEO Jensen Huang triggered a sharp decline in the chipmaker's stock price.

The transactions involved roughly 4.2 million shares across three separate sales between 31 August and 18 September 2026, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

What has drawn particular attention is that Stevens did not use a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a mechanism corporate insiders commonly use to schedule stock transactions and reduce potential insider-trading concerns.

The timing has led online commenters to question whether Stevens knew something investors did not, particularly given Nvidia's subsequent troubles. However, the absence of a trading plan does not automatically mean a transaction was illegal.

The first sale, conducted between 31 August and 2 September, generated approximately $411 million (£313 million), with shares trading between $220 (£167.20) and $226 (£171.76). A second batch brought in another $236 million (£179 million) between 3 and 4 September.

Stevens completed the final transaction on 18 September, collecting approximately $300 million (£228 million).

Nvidia Shares Slide as Huang Scandal Unfolds

The sales came before reports surrounding Huang's alleged relationships, including an alleged affair with a woman accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Huang subsequently acknowledged an extramarital relationship without identifying the individual involved.

Further reports emerged about another alleged relationship with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Huang resigned on 12 November, with the company's board appointing Colette Kress as interim CEO.

The developments sent Nvidia shares tumbling. The stock, which traded around $205 (£155.80) when the initial scandal emerged in late October, subsequently fell to approximately $151.09 (£114.83) following Huang's resignation. It later recovered some ground before declining again.

Stevens still owns approximately 27.5 million Nvidia shares, making him one of the company's largest individual shareholders alongside Huang and Lori Huang. Nevertheless, the remaining holdings have reportedly lost more than $1.5 billion (£1.14 billion) in value during the quarter.

Last year, the former CEO began selling shares under a Rule 10b5-1 plan covering up to six million shares, then valued at approximately $925 million (£703 million). The plan was adopted in March 2025, before sales began in June.

Critics Want the SEC to Investigate

The transactions have prompted considerable discussion online, with social media users questioning whether regulators will examine Stevens's decision to sell such a substantial stake without a prearranged plan.

One commenter wrote: 'The American public can be assured that the SEC and DOJ will look into this case... and then take a nap.' Another questioned the likelihood of regulatory action, joking, 'Oh this symbolic slap on the wrist will be so thorough!'

Others were more interested in the legal implications. One critic explained that corporate directors are not automatically required to use Rule 10b5-1 plans, although they remain subject to federal securities laws prohibiting trades based on material non-public information.

That distinction matters because selling shares without a trading plan is not, by itself, evidence of insider trading. Investigators would need to establish whether Stevens possessed material non-public information when he made the transactions.

In any case, there is no established finding that Stevens engaged in illegal trading. His substantial remaining Nvidia stake also means he still has significant financial exposure to the company's fortunes.