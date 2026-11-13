The US Senate has sought testimony from former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over suspected Chinese espionage and the handling of sensitive chip exports.

Senator Tim Scott sent both men letters on 12 November requesting testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Huang was asked to appear voluntarily on 3 December, with the panel warning it could issue a subpoena to compel his attendance, the BBC reported on 13 November.

Lutnick has also been asked to testify on 10 December as questions mount over his department's approach to Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to China.

Huang Faces Questions From Both Chambers

The Senate request concerns reports of a personal relationship between Huang and a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for China. His resignation from Nvidia has not ended congressional demands for an account of the relationship and its potential national security implications.

Three House of Representatives committees have separately requested a closed-door interview with Huang on 1 December, according to the BBC.

The committees oversee intelligence, foreign affairs and China-related issues. Their request would bring Huang before House lawmakers two days before his proposed Senate appearance.

Reuters reported that the House committee chairs had also warned of subpoenas if Huang and Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, failed to attend their respective interviews. Teter was asked to appear on 2 December.

Lutnick Scrutinised Over China Chip Restrictions

Lutnick faces scrutiny over claims that he delayed efforts to strengthen restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China.

The BBC reported that unnamed officials in President Donald Trump's administration had briefed US media about the allegations.

A Commerce Department spokesperson told US media that Lutnick had 'proactively' agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee.

The pressure extends beyond Congress. Reuters reported on 12 November that senior White House officials were discussing whether Lutnick should be removed, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Nvidia Appoints Interim Chief, Hires US Law Firm To Investigate Huang

Nvidia appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim chief executive on 12 November after Huang resigned. The leadership change comes while the company's independent directors pursue their own investigation into the allegations surrounding its former chief.

They have retained Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to lead the inquiry.

In a statement dated 10 November, the independent directors confirmed the appointment for an investigation.

The BBC reported that Kim previously worked as a government lawyer handling fraud and other criminal matters. The broadcaster also reported a separate investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Nvidia Says No Evidence of Compromised Secrets

Nvidia's board has said it has 'no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,' while pledging to examine all available information.

The BBC, citing The New York Times, reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent senior Washington officials a memo earlier this year warning about Huang's close relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Beijing has rejected allegations that Huang was targeted. China's foreign ministry said the claims were 'intended to smear and malign China'.

Reuters also reported that US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on 12 November that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether the woman was a spy.